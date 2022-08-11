 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL HISTORY BOOK

Author and Franklin County Football Historian Carlton Wilkes (left) presents a copy of the 2021 Franklin County High School Football Book to Athletic Director Bradley Lang. A review of the 2021 season with statistics, a historical accounting of players, teams and coaching records are included as are pictures featuring at least one from each season since the program’s first in 1950. The Franklin County Football Booster Club is selling copies of the book and it will be available for purchase at tonight’s (Friday’s) home scrimmage against Pulaski County. All proceeds from the sale go directly to support the football program.

 Steven Marsh

