Franklin County's varsity and junior varsity football teams begin preseason practice Thursday with two sessions at the high school.

Sessions are from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Franklin County finished 7-5 last season and lost to Western Branch in the opening round of the Class 6 Region A playoffs.

The Eagles make their debut in Class 5 Region C this season.

Franklin County has a scrimmage game at Pulaski County and a home benefit game against Cave Spring prior to opening its season with consecutive road games against Bassett, Salem and Liberty Christian Academy (LCA).

Competition Cheer Squad tryouts are Thursday

Tryouts for the 2023-2024 Franklin County High School Competition Cheer Squad are Thursday, July 27, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

Any male or female who wishes to try out for the squad must be enrolled at Franklin County for the upcoming school year and have a Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical form - dated after May 1 - on file with the high school athletic department.

Candidates will be asked to perform various stunts, motions, jumps and dance moves as directed by the coaches, and they will be required to run the mile.

Also, candidates will be asked to perform any tumbling that they can do safely.

Candidates who make the squad also will be members of the school’s sideline cheer teams for football and basketball.

Those with questions are asked to contact head cheer coach Marsha Lopez in the athletic department, 483-5332, or by email: marsha.lopez@frco.k12.va.us .

Local runners are headed to Junior Olympics

Lucas King, a rising eighth grader at Christian Heritage Academy (CHA), and Jayden Martin, a rising sophomore at Franklin County, have earned berths in this year's Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Junior Olympic Games in Des Moines, Iowa.

Competition begins Saturday (July 29) and runs through Saturday, Aug. 5.

King and Martin are members of the Virginia Raptors Track Club in Roanoke.

King qualified in four events: 3,000-meter run, discus, 1,600-meter relay and triple jump.

Martin qualified in three events: 110-meter hurdles, 400-meter hurdles and long jump.

Also, King began competition in the USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. Monday.

The competition runs through Sunday.

Wrestling clinic is set for Saturday

A wrestling clinic is scheduled for Franklin County’s Roy M. Law Gymnasium Saturday, July 29.

The day-long session is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For information, call the Franklin County Athletic Department, 483-5332.

Football statistician is needed

Franklin County seeks volunteer statistician for varsity football for the 2023 season.

Those who are interested are asked to contact the high school athletic department, 483-5332.