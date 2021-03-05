FOOTBALL WEEK NO. 2: FRANKLIN COUNTY VS. WILLIAM BYRD

Franklin County receiver Josh Luckett (red No. 5) collides with Northside defender Quentin Slash (white No. 5) in the red (scoring) zone with the ball in the air during the first half of the Eagles' 28-14 victory over the Vikings at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field last week. The Eagles (1-0) seek their second win of the season tonight against Blue Ridge District foe William Byrd. Kickoff at Bob Patterson Stadium in Vinton is 7.