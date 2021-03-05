 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FOOTBALL WEEK NO. 2: FRANKLIN COUNTY VS. WILLIAM BYRD
0 comments

FOOTBALL WEEK NO. 2: FRANKLIN COUNTY VS. WILLIAM BYRD

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FOOTBALL WEEK NO. 2: FRANKLIN COUNTY VS. WILLIAM BYRD

Franklin County receiver Josh Luckett (red No. 5) collides with Northside defender Quentin Slash (white No. 5) in the red (scoring) zone with the ball in the air during the first half of the Eagles’ 28-14 victory over the Vikings at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field last week. The Eagles (1-0) seek their second win of the season tonight against Blue Ridge District foe William Byrd. Kickoff at Bob Patterson Stadium in Vinton is 7.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Franklin County receiver Josh Luckett (red No. 5) collides with Northside defender Quentin Slash (white No. 5) in the red (scoring) zone with the ball in the air during the first half of the Eagles' 28-14 victory over the Vikings at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field last week. The Eagles (1-0) seek their second win of the season tonight against Blue Ridge District foe William Byrd. Kickoff at Bob Patterson Stadium in Vinton is 7.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eagles open season at home
Sports News

Eagles open season at home

  • Updated

Franklin County's volleyball team opens a non-traditional spring season Tuesday at home against Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River.

Hoisting the Classic Cup
Sports News

Hoisting the Classic Cup

Emory & Henry College's players raise the Crooked Road Classic Cup to the heavens in celebration of their 17-0 season-opening game victory…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics