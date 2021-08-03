FOOTBALL WORKOUTS

Franklin County lineman work with the blocking sled during a Monday afternoon practice at the high school.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Franklin County lineman work with the blocking sled during a Monday afternoon practice at the high school.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
SALEM - Three seniors from Franklin County's 2021 varsity baseball squad which won 11 of 13 games and captured the Blue Ridge District champio…
Although year-round workouts are the norm in Virginia high school athletics, the traditional fall opening of football practice remains as an e…
Franklin County opens fall preseason football practice in preparation for its season opener at home against Bassett on Aug. 27.
Former Franklin County prep standout Briggs Parris has opted to complete his college basketball career in West Virginia at NCAA Division II Fa…
Franklin County’s cheer squad is conducting its annual youth camp this week at the high school’s Roy M. Law Gymnasium. The two-day camp ended …
After 32 years of coaching, most of which were spent at his alma mater, former Ferrum College head football coach David Harper is stepping dow…
TROUTVILLE - Changes have been made to the area’s premier high school golf tournament, which returns to sport’s calendar early next month afte…
HAMPTON- Neither Nelson Motorsports teammates Timothy Peters nor Bobby McCarty is bashful regarding his expectations on the race track.
SOUTH BOSTON—The last time Terry Dease raced a full season at any speedway was four years ago.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott held off three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart to take the v…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.