Former Franklin County, Ferrum pitcher joins the coaching ranks

By STEVEN MARSH
Former Franklin County and Ferrum College pitcher Braxton Wheeler has moved into the coaching profession.
Wheeler, who hails from Hardy, is the new pitching coach at Ridge Community High School in Davenport/Orlando, Fla.
“I’m beyond grateful and excited to continue my baseball career from a different perspective with an amazing coaching staff around me. I look forward to building relationships with the players, and winning a district championship this season,’’ Wheeler said in a social-media post.
Wheeler was a two-year varsity performer (2014, 2015) for FCHS.
During Wheeler’s senior year, the Eagles finished 17-4 and were the top seed in the Class 6A South Region Conference 3 baseball tournament.
The club’s fourth loss came to No. 5 seed Cosby, which had won the conference title in 2014 and was the regional runner-up that year.
Cosby was responsible for two of FCHS’s four losses that season.
Fifteen of FCHS’s 21 games that season were decided by three runs or fewer.
The club produced a number of other college players such as Logan Alger, Ryan Brewer, Jared Bridges, Jacob Davis, Brice Arrington, Hunter Barbour, Brett Simmons, Nicholas Robertson and Wheeler.
At Ferrum, Wheeler, a right-hander, appeared in 34 games, all in relief, from 2016-2019.
His career record was 1-1 with one save, which he earned in his senior year. He struck out 38 in 40 career innings pitched and achieved a 4.05 earned-run-average (ERA).
Wheeler pitched for Ferrum teams that competed in both the USA South Athletic Conference and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
n n n
Former Ferrum pitcher Hunter Peck has signed with the Houston Astros.
Peck began his college career with the Panthers before transferring to George Gwinnett College, which competes in the NAIA. He is the 22nd player from the school to either be drafted by or sign with a major league team since 2013.
His career at Gwinnett features these superlatives: 2018 NAIA Honorable Mention All-American; 2018 Association of Independent Institutions (A.I.I.) Pitcher of the Year; 2020 All-A.I.I. team selection; led the nation in 2020 with a 0.00 ERA; posted a 15-0 record, highlighted by an 11-0 mark in 2018; tossed three shutouts and four complete games; recorded 141 strikeouts in 121 innings; tallied 85 strikeouts during 2018 campaign; struck out 56 batters compared in two walks in 38 innings in 2020.
Also, all 21 of his pitching appearances were starts, and he helped the 2018 team reach the NAIA World Series by tossing a shutout against Point (Ga.).
During his tenure at Ferrum, Peck, a left-hand pitcher, was voted USA South Pitcher of the Year, was a two-time all-conference and all-region player and helped the Panthers win a league championship.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!