Four double-figure scorers pace Panthers

BREVARD, N.C. - Ferrum College placed four players in double figures and stopped a five-game losing streak Friday by winning its last contest of 2021: 79-66 over Brevard (N.C.) College at Boshamer Gym.

The Panthers (5-6) used a 22-8 surge to rally from a 24-12 deficit in the first half.

Ayden Gamble’s 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in the opening half produced Ferrum’s first lead, 34-32, and the Panthers never trailed again.

Ferrum crafted its largest lead, 75-58 after Gamble hit a jumper with 2:06 to play.

Gamble and Bryce Hall each netted 16 points to pace the Panthers, while Darius Kemp tallied 12 points and Jamar Buttler netted 10.

“…We got down early and had some adversity with foul trouble, but we found a way to battle back,’’ Ferrum head coach Tyler Sanborn said.

“It was good to get back on the winning side. I was happy our guys got to experience some success. It was a good way to end the year.’’

Gamble pulled down a team-best seven rebounds and was one of five players to distribute two assists.

Hall was 10 of 10 from the free-throw line.

As a team, the Panthers were 24 of 29.

Five players made at least one 3-pointer.

LB Boyette led the Tornado with 16 points.

Also scoring in double figures were Quincy Carter with 14 points and Charles Reed with 12.

Reed grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.

The Panthers made 45.1% (23 of 51) of their shots as opposed to the Tornado’s 38.5% (20 of 52).

At game’s end, the Panthers held advanges in rebounds (38-24), second-chance points (6-5) and bench points (40-20), while the Tornado had edges in points off turnovers (16-9), points nin the paint (28-26) and fast break points (10-4).

Each team distributed 12 assists.

Ferrum committed 16 turnovers to Brevard’s 11.

Ferrum returns to action Wednesday against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Roanoke College, which is nationally ranked.

Tip off at the Cregger Center in Salem is 7 p.m.

Ferrum is 0-2 in league play with losses to Hampden-Sydney College and Shenandoah University.