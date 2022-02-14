 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Four Ferrum players receive academic laurels

Four Ferrum players receive academic laurels

Faith Bibbo (No. 10) is one of four Ferrum College field hockey players who has earned academic laurels from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA). The others are Brianna Coerper, Riley Hines and Olivia Turner

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

FERRUM – Ferrum College field hockey players  Faith Bibbo, Brianna Coerper, Riley Hines and Olivia Turner have earned academic laurels from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA).

The quartet has been named to the 2021 National Academic Squad.

The squad honors players who have achieved a grade-point-average (GPA) of 3.3 or better through the first semester of the current academic year.

Bibbo, Coerper and Turner all made multiple starts for the Panthers during the 2021 campaign.

Bibbo garnered Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) third-team accolades as a freshman in 2019.

Kim Sullivan, an assistant coach the past two years, is serving as the Panthers’ interim head coach, college athletic officials said recently.

Former head coach Carrie Austin and former assistant coach Haley Overstreet resigned from their positions to accept administrative jobs with Sewanne (Tenn) the University of the South (Austin) and the ODAC (Overstreet).

