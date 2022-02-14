Four Ferrum players receive academic laurels

FERRUM – Ferrum College field hockey players Faith Bibbo, Brianna Coerper, Riley Hines and Olivia Turner have earned academic laurels from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA).

The quartet has been named to the 2021 National Academic Squad.

The squad honors players who have achieved a grade-point-average (GPA) of 3.3 or better through the first semester of the current academic year.

Bibbo, Coerper and Turner all made multiple starts for the Panthers during the 2021 campaign.

Bibbo garnered Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) third-team accolades as a freshman in 2019.

Kim Sullivan, an assistant coach the past two years, is serving as the Panthers’ interim head coach, college athletic officials said recently.

Former head coach Carrie Austin and former assistant coach Haley Overstreet resigned from their positions to accept administrative jobs with Sewanne (Tenn) the University of the South (Austin) and the ODAC (Overstreet).