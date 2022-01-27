Four late free throws enable Generals to conquer Panthers

LEXINGTON - Ferrum College was assessed a pair of technical fouls that led to four successful free throws by Washington and Lee University as the Generals edged the Panthers, 76-72, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's basketball contest Wednesday at Holekamp Gym.

The contest was tied at 72 when Panthers head coach Tyler Sanborn was issued the two technical fouls for arguing a call from the bench.

Sanborn was ejected for his outburst with 0.6 seconds left.

Initially, Jack d'Entremont was fouled by Ferrum's James Smith Jr. on a drive to the basket.

d'Entremont was awarded six free throws and he made four to break the stalemate and produce the final score.

Ferrum (5-12, 0-8 ODAC) led 65-62 after Bryce Hall swished a 3-point field goal with 3:36 remaining and the Panthers build the advantage to five points, 72-67 with 1:32 left after Smith swished two free throws.

The Generals responded with a 3-pointer with 1:21 to go and after the Panthers missed a shot, d'Entremont converted two free throws with 41 seconds showing to equal the count.

Then, the Generals (7-8, 5-4 ODAC) forced a turnover to gain the game's last possession which set up the finish.

d'Entremont tallied 15 points.

The Panthers trailed by five points, 39-34, at intermission, then they outscored the Generals, 38-37, after halftime.

The Panthers trailed by 11 points, 51-40, with 13:54 showing before responding with a 13-5 scoring surge.

Ferrum converted 48.1% (26 of 54) of its shots to Washington and Lee's 41.0% (25 of 61).

At game's end, the Generals held edges in rebounds (40-31), assists (17-8), points off turnovers (24-21), second chance points (17-7) and fast break points (13-2).

Ferrum tallied 38 points in the paint to 24 for Washington and Lee and the Panthers' bench outscored the Generals' reserves, 23-19.

The Panthers committed 20 turnovers to 19 for the Generals.

Richie Manigault scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Mark Lamendola passed out four assists for the Generals and Robert DiSibio totaled 12 points.

Ferrum has yet to win in 2022.

Hall finished with a game-best 21 points.

Darius Kemp scored 19 points and distributed three assists, while Jamar Butler netted 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

The Panthers' next game is Saturday against ODAC foe Eastern Mennonite University.

Tip off at William P. Swartz Gymnasium is 2 p.m.