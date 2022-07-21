Four points separate Stock4 top 4

CALLAWAY - Four points separate four drivers in the chase for the championship in the Stock4 Class at Franklin County Speedway, which continues Saturday with twin 15-lap division features.

The championship will be decided over the next several weeks as the end of the 2022 season nears.

Austin Guilliams (50) is the points leader, followed by Chris Meeks (49), who swept last weekend’s two features, Adam Metzger (48) and Darrell Chrisley (46).

Guilliams and Metzger failed to finish in the top three of either race last week, while Chrisley was second in the first feature.

The championship chase “has been an intense, season-long battle and there have been plenty of guys looking to play a spoiler. Some (drivers) have been looking for their first wins and other have been looking to get themselves higher in points,’’ FCS promoter Langley Austin said.

Also on Saturday's card are features for the Late Models (54 laps), Mini Stocks (25 laps), Rookie4 (10 laps), Dangerous Divas (15 laps) and Bootleggers (40 laps).

Tickets are $15 (cash only) for adults; youth younger than age 10 are admitted free.

The first green flag falls at 7 p.m.

Mullins scores a sweep in Super Street Division

CALLAWAY - Jimmy Mullins claimed the pole and captured the checkered flag of the Super Street feature of Saturday night’s Battle of the Commonwealth race at Franklin County Speedway.

Mullins bested five other drivers en route to his victory.

Doug Morgan asnd Dewey Smith finished second and third.

In other races.

•Jonathan Hall won the Mini Stock feature, followed by pole sitter Jessie Yopp and Daniel Hutson in second and third.

Eight cars started the race.

•Pole winner Chris Meeks won race No. 1 of the Stock 4 Division with Darrell Chrisley and Wes Givens taking second and third.

Nine cars earned a finishing position; three others did not start and one was disqualified.

•Meeks was the victor of Stock4 race No. 2.

Noah Hinchee was second and Keyshaun Claytor was third.

•Hinchee won the Rookie4 feature with Claytor and TJ Smith finishing second and third.

•Sammy Pacitti won the Stock6 feature from the pole with Matthew Gusler and Zack Pattison following Pacitti to the finish line in second and third.

•Givens won the Any Car feature with Pattison and Patrick Janney coming in second and third.