Fourth-quarter comeback a real kick

As if that were not enough, he also helped start FCHS’s last two scoring drives with successful onside kicks.

Not bad for someone who is only in his second year of competitive football. In that first campaign, he made headlines as a dual-season athlete (he also ran cross country during his rookie football campaign). Now, in year No. 2, he’s starting to rewrite the Eagles’ placekicking records.

“I think both of the kicks (the ones from 51 and 37 yards) are about equal, but I like the 37-yarder because that helped us win the game,’’ Maxey said. “I wanted the offense to get me as close as possible at the end. The ones farther out are hard to make, and the closer to the center of the field, the better.’’

At the end, there was no time to think about failure.

“What was going through my mind? I thought I’d better make it and, fortunately, I did,’’ Maxey said.

Heritage (1-2), in its first season of Group AA play, led 21-10 after scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter, the first on a 69-yard run by Dewayne Banks and the second when Brian Harris recovered a fumble in the end zone. The miscue was the product of a botched snap from center with FCHS (2-1) in punt formation.