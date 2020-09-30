Fourth-quarter comeback a real kick

Editor’s Note: Franklin County’s 22-21 come-from-behind non-district victory over Heritage-Lynchburg was played on Friday, Sept. 13, 1996 at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. The Eagles raised their record to 2-1 with the triumph. Matt Maxey, a former standout kicker at VMI who has served as a volunteer assistant coach with the Eagles the past several years, still shares the Southern Conference record for longest field goal (57 yards). He equaled the standard that was set and later matched in 1987 in a Sept. 20, 2000 conference game against Georgia Southern University. He shares the record with Kirk Roach of Western Carolina University (two times in 1987), Chris Chambers of Georgia Southern (1999), Mark Wright of Appalachian State University (2000) and David Marvin of Wofford College (twice in 2016).
Move over Jason, there is a new Friday the 13th tormentor in town.
His name: Matt Maxey.
His weapon of choice: his leg.
His latest victim: Heritage’s Pioneers.
Maxey, a junior kicker, played the lead role in an improbable Friday the 13th football comeback that saw Franklin County’s Eagles erase an 11-point deficit in the last 2 1/2 minutes for a 22-21 non-district victory at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Not only did Maxey establish a new school record with a 51-yard boot in the opening quarter, but he nailed two field goals during the Eagles’ 13-point rally, including a 37-yarder on the last play of the game.
As if that were not enough, he also helped start FCHS’s last two scoring drives with successful onside kicks.
Not bad for someone who is only in his second year of competitive football. In that first campaign, he made headlines as a dual-season athlete (he also ran cross country during his rookie football campaign). Now, in year No. 2, he’s starting to rewrite the Eagles’ placekicking records.
“I think both of the kicks (the ones from 51 and 37 yards) are about equal, but I like the 37-yarder because that helped us win the game,’’ Maxey said. “I wanted the offense to get me as close as possible at the end. The ones farther out are hard to make, and the closer to the center of the field, the better.’’
At the end, there was no time to think about failure.
“What was going through my mind? I thought I’d better make it and, fortunately, I did,’’ Maxey said.
Heritage (1-2), in its first season of Group AA play, led 21-10 after scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter, the first on a 69-yard run by Dewayne Banks and the second when Brian Harris recovered a fumble in the end zone. The miscue was the product of a botched snap from center with FCHS (2-1) in punt formation.
With 7:38 left, FCHS still trailed by 11 and was 80 yards from its end zone. Heritage; however, never saw the ball again as its defense remained on the field for the duration of the contest.
The Eagles, one week removed from a no first down, negative total offensive output loss to Group AA Magna Vista, registered half of its season-high 18 first downs in the closing 7 1/2 minutes.
Heritage forced FCHS into a third and 18 situation at the 42. A 13-yard run by Travis Ferguson (20 carries, 93 yards) was aided by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, giving FCHS a first down at the Heritage 30.
The drive later stalled inside the 10, but FCHS got three points courtesy of a Maxey 25-yarder.
FCHS got the ball back when junior Cabel Gardner recovered Maxey’s first onside kick at the Heritage 43. Runs of 13, 14 and five yards by Brandon Smith (14 carries, 118 yards) moved the ball to the 11.
On third and one from the seven, Steven Opetatia-Williamson picked up five yards and a first down. On first and goal from the two, junior running back Henry Eggleston scored his second TD of the night.
Eggleston’s run got the Eagles within two, 21-19. A 2-point conversion attempt was stopped inches short when Eggleston was smothered at the goal line.
But the Eagles had Maxey and one onside kick left.
FCHS’ second onside kick was a repeat of its first except this time Jacob Gibson recovered the ball with 38 seconds to go.
A costly unsportsmanlike conduct foul on Heritage added 15 yards to the play and, ironically, put the Eagles in Maxey’s range.
The Eagles converted on third down when Smith gained eight yards to move the ball to the 20. Two zero rushes and a spike of the ball by quarterback Jamie Tuck got Maxey on the field for the game winner.
