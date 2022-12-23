Fourth-quarter play propels Franklin County to seventh win

SOUTH BOSTON - Franklin County outscored Halifax County, 19-6, in the final frame Tuesday for a 54-41 non-district boys varsity basketball victory, its second over the Comets this season.

The Eagles (7-1) and the Comets (2-6) were tied at 35 entering the fourth quarter.

Franklin County tallied 13 of stanza’s first 14 points to build a 48-36 lead with 2:01 remaining.

The Comets got within nine points before the Eagles finished the game with a 6-2 scoring spurt.

Franklin County failed to score in the first quarter and didn’t tally its first points until Kendal Mattox converted a lay-up at the 7:32 mark of the second period.

But, the Eagles trailed 14-2 and remained on upset alert.

The Comets produced a 9-4 run that pushed the spread to 17 points, 23-6, then the Eagles finished the half with an 8-0 surge.

Trailing 23-14 at the start of the third quarter, the Eagles would score 40 points after intermission.

Halifax County did score the first four points of the second half, but soon thereafter, Franklin County answered with a 10-0 run to pull to within three points, 27-24.

The Comets scored four straight points to craft some breathing room, 31-24, before the Eagles finished the third period with an 11-4 run to square the score at 35.

Dakii Chandler led Halifax County with nine points, while De’Andre Guthrie netted eight points and KaNyle Canada and Darrius Hamlett each totaled seven points.

Randy Clark paced Franklin County with 14 points, while Mattox and Eli Foutz each scored 10.

Also scoring were Jeffrey Hairston with eight points, Tucker Harvey with six points and Nasir Holland, Jordan Hering and Haven Mullins each with two points.

The Eagles, who are one point from being undefeated, finish the 2022 portion of their schedule with back-to-back home games against Richmond-area schools Thomas Dale and Cosby, both of which are Class 6 Region A rivals, this week.

Franklin County is 4-1 at home with wins over Haliifax County, Bassett, Hidden Valley and Magna Vista and wins on the road over Magna Vista, Bassett and Halifax County.

Editor’s Note: Davin Wilson of The Gazette-Virginian in South Boston provided information for this story.​