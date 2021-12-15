Fourth-quarter play propels Roanoke Valley Christian to win

MONETA - Propelled by a 23-9 scoring surge in the final frame Tuesday, Roanoke Valley Christian School (RVCS) defeated Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA), 64-54.

The Ospreys (5-4), the reigning Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state champions, led by one point, 29-28, at intermission and by four points, 45-41, after three periods of play.

The Ospreys suffered their second straight loss.

SMLCA led 13-10 after the first quarter, but RVCS captured the second stanza, 18-16, to produce the halftime count.

The Ospreys captured the third period, 16-13.

Jeremy Chou paced the Eagles with 22 points on a 9 of 17 shooting display.

Also scoring in double figures were Isaiah Phillips and Alex Nelson, both of whom netted 11 points.

Three other players scored, none of whom were in double figures.

RVCS came within four points of placing five players in double figures.

Nelson grabbed a team-best seven rebounds and Chou collected a game-best seven steals.