Fourth-quarter play propels Roanoke Valley Christian to win

MONETA - Propelled by a 23-9 scoring surge in the final frame Tuesday, Roanoke Valley Christian School (RVCS) defeated Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA), 64-54.
The Ospreys (5-4), the reigning Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state champions, led by one point, 29-28, at intermission and by four points, 45-41, after three periods of play.
The Ospreys suffered their second straight loss.
SMLCA led 13-10 after the first quarter, but RVCS captured the second stanza, 18-16, to produce the halftime count.
The Ospreys captured the third period, 16-13.
Jeremy Chou paced the Eagles with 22 points on a 9 of 17 shooting display.
Also scoring in double figures were Isaiah Phillips and Alex Nelson, both of whom netted 11 points.
Three other players scored, none of whom were in double figures.
RVCS came within four points of placing five players in double figures.
Nelson grabbed a team-best seven rebounds and Chou collected a game-best seven steals.
The Eagles were 23 of 59 (39%) from the field.
Cash Gaudio led the Ospreys with 22 points; he was 8 of 14 (57%) from the field.
Also Kendrick Davis tallied 19 points, Don Sandige scored 11 and Trent Harper had two.
Sandige completed a double-double with a game-best 10 rebounds.
The Ospreys were 18 of 41 (44%) from the field.
SMLCA swished seven 3-pointers to five for RVCS.
The Ospreys won the rebounding battle, 25-21, and distributed nine assists to seven for the Eagles.
RVCS totaled nine steals to four for SMLCA.
The Ospreys committed 13 turnovers to eight for the Eagles.
SMLCA completes the 2021 portion of its season today at home against Westover Christian Academy of Danville. Tip off is 4:30 p.m.
The contest is a rematch of last year's state championship game. It marks the first of two meetings between the two rivals this season.
Westover Christian is the two-time state runner-up.