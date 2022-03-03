Foutz, Board are selected to Class 6 Region A teams

Franklin County basketball players Eli Foutz and Kenzie Board have earned Class 6 Region A accolades for the 2022 season by a vote of the region’s head boys and girls coaches.

Foutz, a junior, and Boyd, a freshman, are second-team honorees.

Thirty-two players, 16 boys and 16 girls, are cited.

First-team players on the boys and girls squads are eligible for Class 6 All-State laurels.

Selected to the first team boys squad, which is comprised of seven seniors and one junior, are Donald Hand of Landstown, Pierce Boerner of James River-Midlothian, Miles Phillips of Thomas Dale, Leroy Hamilton of Oscar Smith, Jamel McDuffie of Manchester, Dante Kearse of Manchester, Isaiah Bullock of Grassfield and Alex Orr of James River-Midlothian.

Hand is the Player of the Year and Josh Karlson of Manchester is the Coach of the Year.

Joining Foutz on the second team, which is comprised of two seniors, four juniors and two sophomores, are Ethan Ward of Landstown, Nigel Clarkson of Cosby, Ulysses Young of Oscar Smith, Donovan Means of Thomas Dale, Makai Byerson of Manchester, Toa Hollenbeck of Grassfield and Sidney Townsend of Western Branch.

Each team in the region has at least one honoree except for Floyd Kellam and Ocean Lakes.

Board is one of seven freshmen cited, two of whom made the first team and five of whom made the second team.

Also on the first team are four juniors and two sophomores. Also on the second team are one senior and two sophomores.

Named to the first team girls squad are Lanie Grant of James River-Midlothian, Nylah Wilson of Thomas Dale, Comari Mitchell of Western Branch, Jenesis Hill of Landstown, Mia Woolfork of Manchester, Arshae Jackson of James River-Midlothian, Sydney Turner of Cosby and Tamyah Webb of Thomas Dale.

Grant, a freshman, is the Player of the Year and Leon Gholson of Thomas Dale is the Coach of the Year.

Joining Board are Rayne Wright of Manchester, Addyson Carver of Western Branch, Seimone Newton of Cosby, Katrina Scholtz of James River-Midlothian, Sharyiah Montgomery of Western Branch, Molly Spain of Floyd Kellam and Zoe Foster of Thomas Dale.

Each team in the region has at least one representative except for Grassfield, Oscar Smith and Ocean Lakes.

James River-Midlothian (boys and girls), Manchester (boys) and Thomas Dale (girls) have qualified for the Class 6 state tournament.