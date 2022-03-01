Foutz, Mullins earn all-league honors in Blue Ridge

Eli Foutz, a Franklin County junior, and Haven Mullins, an Eagles sophomore, have earned all-district laurels in boys basketball in the Blue Ridge District for the 2021-2022 season by a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Both are second-team selections.

Foutz is a second-year varsity performer, while Mullins recently completed his rookie varsity campaign.

Named to the first team are senior Ayrion Journiette and juniors Lawrence Cole and Sydney Webb of Northside; junior Elijah Mitchel and sophomore Jaron Walker of William Fleming; junior Jackson Crawford and senior Conner Tilley of Lord Botetourt; and senior Camden Richardson of William Byrd.

Journiette and Mitchel are the co-Players of the Year and William Fleming sideline boss Mickey Hardy is the Coach of the Year.

Hardy has led the Colonels to three straight Blue Ridge District championships (2020, 2021, 2022).

Joining Foutz and Mullins on the second team are senior Ashton Bramblett and junior Tyler Meade of Lord Botetourt; senior Ethan Hairston and senior Trevor Ruble of William Byrd; senior Cameron Abshire of Northside; sophomore Isaac Higgs of William Fleming; and senior Lucas Overstreet of Staunton River.

Board, Copeland and Caron are cited by Blue Ridge coachesFranklin County freshman Kenzie Board has garnered first-team all-district honors in girls basketball in the Blue Ridge District for the 2021-2022 season by a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Board is one of two freshmen on the first team and one of three receiving all-league laurels.

Teammates Kameron Copeland, a senior, and freshman Maddie Caron have garnered second-team accolades.

Joining Board on the first team are seniors Jeni Levine and Cali Levine of Staunton River; senior Ally Spangler and sophomore Taylor Orange of Lord Botetourt; senior Emilie McCaskill and junior Sophia Chrisley of William Byrd and freshman Deasia Priest of William Fleming.

Jeni Levine is the league’s Player of the Year and Kim Jones of Staunton River is the district’s Coach of the Year.

Jones has led the Golden Eagles to a 25-1 record, featuing wins in their first 25 games, a Class 3 region runner-up finish and a berth in the state tournament where they face Spotswood in a quarterfinal-round gfame this week.

Staunton River ended William Fleiming’s two-year reign as district champion this season.

Joining Copeland and Caron on the second team are sophomores Gracie Huffard and Ainsley Anderson of Lord Botetourt; senior Tamiyah Gates of Northside; senior Grace Dolue of William Fleming; and seniors Jayda Jones and Maddie Hamren.

Knott, Baumberger, Whitlow make all-league mat squadFranklin County junior Robbie Knott and seniors Alex Baumberger and Lee Whitlow have received all-district honors in wrestling for the 2021-2022 season in the Blue Ridge District by a vote of the league;s head coaches.

Knott, competing at 152 pounds, won the Class 6 Region A championship and placed sixth in the state tournament in his weight class. Also, he won the title in his weight division at the Big Orange Classic.

Baumberger, a Class 6 state qualifier at 160 pounds, and Whitlow were the Eagles’ team captains this past season.

Also earning all-league laurels are freshman Joel Swanson, junior Caleb Swanson and junior Evan Elliot of Northside; senior Colin Sell, senior Conner Shifflett and junioir Xavier Williams of Lord Botetourt; seniors Jacob Henderson and Frioz Diljo of William Fleming; freshman Colin. Martin and Noah Nininger and senior Logan Arnold of Staunton River; and juniors Xavier Preston and Dominic Pascoe and senior Hunter Richards of William Byrd.

Preston has been selected Wrestler of the Year and Scott Fike of Staunton River has been chosen Coach of the Year.

Staunton River ended Lord Botetourt’s two-year reign as district champion in 2022.

Arnold, the Class 3 state runner-up at 145 pounds, began his career at Franklin County and was the Big Orange runner-up as a freshman and the Big Orange champion as a sophomore during his career with the Eagles.

Fike is a former Eagles head coach having led the program for one season.