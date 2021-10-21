 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FRANKLIN COUNTY ADVANCES TO BLUE RIDGE FINALS
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

FRANKLIN COUNTY ADVANCES TO BLUE RIDGE FINALS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FRANKLIN COUNTY ADVANCES TO BLUE RIDGE FINALS

Franklin County's Madelyn Hodges (No. 15) places a shot over a Northside blocker during Wednesday's  semifinal-round match in the 2021 Blue Ridge District volleyball tournament at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium, won by the Eagles, 3-0. Set scores were 25-19, 25-23, 25-13. For  the Eagles, Courtney Bryant  netted 27 kills, collected 20 digs and served three aces, while Abigail Hodges distributed 38 assists.  FCHS defeated Northside for the third time this season. The Eagles, the tournament's No. 1 seed, play No. 2 seed Lord Botetourt for the championship, Wednesday, Oct. 27 at home. The Eagles and the Cavaliers split during the regular season and finished in a tie for first place in the league standing. The Eagles are 15-5, 11-1 in their last 12 matches, 10-1 against Blue Ridge District opponents and has won six matches in a row.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Franklin County has advanced to the finals of the 2021 Blue Ridge District volleyball tournament with a 3-0 semifinal-round victory over Northside Wednesday night at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
PERFECT SEASON
Sports News

PERFECT SEASON

  • Updated

Zero proved to be significant in the fall 2021 season finale for Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team.

DISTRICT CHAMPIONS
Sports News

DISTRICT CHAMPIONS

  • Updated

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football wins the Roanoke Valley Middle School District football championship Thursday with a 20-0 victory o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics