FRANKLIN COUNTY ADVANCES TO BLUE RIDGE FINALS

Franklin County's Madelyn Hodges (No. 15) places a shot over a Northside blocker during Wednesday's semifinal-round match in the 2021 Blue Ridge District volleyball tournament at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium, won by the Eagles, 3-0. Set scores were 25-19, 25-23, 25-13. For the Eagles, Courtney Bryant netted 27 kills, collected 20 digs and served three aces, while Abigail Hodges distributed 38 assists. FCHS defeated Northside for the third time this season. The Eagles, the tournament's No. 1 seed, play No. 2 seed Lord Botetourt for the championship, Wednesday, Oct. 27 at home. The Eagles and the Cavaliers split during the regular season and finished in a tie for first place in the league standing. The Eagles are 15-5, 11-1 in their last 12 matches, 10-1 against Blue Ridge District opponents and has won six matches in a row.