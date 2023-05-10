ROANOKE—Franklin County’s boys and girls outdoor track and field squads captured top team and individual accolades in 2023 Cosmopolitan Invitational at William Fleming High School Friday and Saturday.

In the boys meet, Isaiah Moorman won the 100-meter dash in the senior division and earned a Class 6 state meet berth.

Also, he set a new program record and a new meet standard in the event.

Tristan Wright finished second and qualified for the state meet.

In the junior division, Quincy Pruett came in third.

Moorman finished first in the 200-meter dash in the senior division, earned a state berth and set a new program standard in the event and Wright came in fifth. In the junior division, Pruett took third.

In the 800-meter run junior division, Jonah Bowman finished fifth.

In the 1,600-meter run junior division, Bowman was victorious and Nicholas Guilliams placed fourth.

In the 300-meter hurdles junior division, Jayden Martin was triumphant.

In the 4x100-meter relay senior division, the quartet of Moorman, Wright, Jahylen Lee and Zakia Pannell finished first, qualified for the state meet and established a new meet record.

Kendal Mattox finished second in the high jump and qualified for the state meet, while Wright took fourth.

Drew Davis came in fourth in the discus throw junior division.

In the girls meet, Brooklyn Lee won the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash in the junior division and Alahna Preston was third in the 200-meter dash.

In the 400-meter dash junior division, Preston came in second and Sophia Dollman was third.

In the 3,200-meter run senior division, Julianne finished fifth.

In the 4x100-meter relay junior division, Preston, Lee, Madison Pagans and Dollman...

Franklin County’s boys squad finished third in the senior division and third in the junior division.

Franklin County’s girls took fourth in the junior division.

Moorman claimed the Best Overall Male Running Athlete Award in the senior division.

Lee earned the Best Overall Female Running Athlete Award in the junior division.