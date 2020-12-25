 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Franklin County Boys Varsity Basketball 2020-21
0 comments

Franklin County Boys Varsity Basketball 2020-21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Franklin County Boys Varsity Basketball 2020-21
PHOTOs BY STEVEN MARSH

Members of Franklin County’s 2020-21 boys varsity basketball team are front row, from left: Samir Elliott, Bryce Witcher, Mason Bowling, Amillian Holland, Josh Luckett, Desmond Hudson, Kalik Witcher and manager Colton Richardson. Back row, from left: head coach Tom Hering, Nasir Holland, Keshaun Wright, Eli Foutz, Jordan Hering, Nyzaih McHeimer and assistant coach Jamie Wright.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics