Franklin County boys win swim meet, girls finish second

Franklin County hosted its first home swim meet of the 2022-2023 season Wednesday against Eden (N.C.) Morehead and Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River at the Franklin County Family YMCA’s William Lee Aquatic Center.

The girls team used eight swimmers.

Out of 16 individual swims the girls had a combined nine personal best swims and five first-time swims.

Morehead edged Franklin County, 85-79, and Staunton River was third with 35.

Fourteen swimmers competed for the Eagles boys squad.

Out of 28 individual events the boys had a combined 14 personal best swims and seven first-time swims

Franklin County won the meet with 109 points, followed by Morehead with 71 and Staunton River with 10.

The Eagles’ next meet is Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at home against Cave Spring and Jefferson Forest Cave Spring and Jefferson Forest.