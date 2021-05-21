Franklin County claims seventh win by shutout

DALEVILLE—Franklin County scored runs in the first, second and fifth innings and hung seven zeroes on Lord Botetourt’s scoring ledger Tuesday for a 5-0 shut-out triumph in a Blue Ridge District varsity baseball contest.
The Eagles’ victory is their fifth in a row and their second win by shutout.
FCHS (7-1, 5-1 in the Blue Ridge District) led 2-0 after the first inning and 3-0 after the second after generating one run the frame.
The Eagles took their 3-0 advantage into the fifth before adding two more runs to produce the final score.
FCHS outhit Lord Botetourt, 9-7, and won despite committing two errors.
The Cavaliers were charged with one defensive blunder.
Right-handers Preston Crowl and Riley Hill combined on the seven-hit shutout.
Crowl (2-0) worked five innings. He allowed no runs and five hits, while striking out six.
Hill tossed two shut-out frames of relief and permitted two hits. He struck out the final hitter he faced, Lord Botetourt’s Carson Peggins.
Jared Wright, FCHS’s senior first baseman, belted a home run—his second of the season—in the top of the first inning.
Owen Prince collected a first-inning base hit for Lord Botetourt.
Cavaliers pitcher Matt Oliver was tagged with the loss. He yielded six hits and four runs, while striking out four in four innings of work.
Wright and Crowl each collected two hits to lead the Eagles.
Connor Fuhrman and Luke Richards each recorded multiple hits for the Cavaliers.
FCHS returns to action today against Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming.
Game time at W.W. Naff Jr. Field is 5 p.m.
Eight-run frame carries Cavaliers, 12-2DALEVILLE—Propelled by an eight-run fifth inning, Lord Botetourt routed Franklin County, 12-2, in a Blue Ridge District junior varsity baseball match-up Tuesday.
The Cavaliers led from wire-to-wire in the game which was stopped after the fifth-frame onslaught.
The Eagles (6-3, 3-2 Blue Ridge District) was within two runs of the lead, 4-2, after 4 1/2 innings of play.
Andrew Gilbert, Jesse Knight, J.J. Tyree, Jack Vargo, Jakari Nicely and Nolan Motley drove in runs for the Cavaliers in the bottom of the fifth.
Lord Botetourt outhit FCHS, 11-9, and benefited from two Eagles errors, while playing mistake-free defense.
Of the Eagles’ nine hits, one was a solo home run by Ashton Hylton in the fifth.
The Cavaliers tallied three runs in the bottom of the first and one in the last of the third, while the Eagles manufactured single runs in the third and fifth.
Lord Botetourt used a single by Andrew Carter and a fielder’s choice by Medley to generate its first-frame runs.
Medley was the winning pitcher for the Cavaliers. In four innings, he permitted six hits and two runs, while striking out four.
Vargo took the mound in relief in the fifth with Lord Botetourt leading 4-1 and earned a save.
Hylton was charged with the loss. The right hander surrendered seven hits, a walk and four runs, while striking out five in three innings of work.
Ean Amerson paced FCHS’s offense by going 3 of 3 at the plate, while Chase Bower and Lawson Pasley each collected multiple hits.
Carter, Medley and Seth Richards had multiple hits for Lord Botetourt.
Hidden Valley downs BFMS, 7-4Hidden Valley Middle School scored all of its runs in two innings Tuesday for a 7-4 Roanoke Valley Middle School District baseball win over Benjamin Franklin Middle School at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.
The Eagles scored their initial run in the bottom of the second inning, and they led 1-0 until Hidden Valley manufactured four runs in the top of the third.
Leading 4-1, Hidden Valley tallied three runs in the top of the fourth to enhance its advantage to six runs.
BFMS (5-6), which suffered its third straight loss, rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The game was stopped after five innings.
Hidden Valley outhit BFMS, 7-6, and benefited from five Eagles errors, while committing two defensive blunders.
Hidden Valley took advantage of base hits by Aidan Hall and Wynn Wamsldorf and a fielder’s choice by Cooper Johnson in its four-run third.
For the Eagles, Julian Talmadge and Clayton. T. Hodges drove in runs in the fifth.
Hunter Mixon earned the pitching win for Hidden Valley. He surrendered three hits and one run, while striking out three in three innings.
Johnson and Ryan Wallding worked in relief for Hidden Valley.
BFMS pitcher Tyler Gibson was charged with the loss. In 2 1/3 innings, he allowed two hits and three runs, while striking out four.
Gibson, Talmadge, Wesley Hill, Seth Young, Ethan Roberts and Ryan Slough each collected a hit for the Eagles.
Hall was 2 of 3 to pace Hidden Valley’s offense.
Ospreys advance
to state semifinalsSmith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s (SMLCA) baseball team has advanced to the state semifinals of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) tournament with an 11-1 triumph over Ridgeview Christian.
The Ospreys (5-7) take on Westover Christian Academy of Danville in the semifinals today at The Diamond Club in Stuarts Draft.
In today’s other semifinal, Grace Christian faces Roanoke Valley Christian.
Westover Christian and SMLCA have played twice this season with the Bulldogs winning both games, 11-2 and 7-6.
SMLCA, led by head coach Tanner Holt, has won two of three games played since that one-run defeat.
SMLCA led from wire-to-wire Tuesday, scoring two runs each in the first, third and fifth frames and five runs in the fourth inning.
The contest was stopped after five innings.
Each team collected eight hits, but the Ospreys benefited from three errors, while committing just one.
A walk to Sam Smith and singles by Ashton Richards and Parker Nichols were the highlights of the Ospreys’ fourth-frame surge.
Richards tossed a complete game for the win. He permitted eight hits, one walk and one run, while striking out two in five innings.