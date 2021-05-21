Franklin County claims seventh win by shutout

Of the Eagles’ nine hits, one was a solo home run by Ashton Hylton in the fifth.

The Cavaliers tallied three runs in the bottom of the first and one in the last of the third, while the Eagles manufactured single runs in the third and fifth.

Lord Botetourt used a single by Andrew Carter and a fielder’s choice by Medley to generate its first-frame runs.

Medley was the winning pitcher for the Cavaliers. In four innings, he permitted six hits and two runs, while striking out four.

Vargo took the mound in relief in the fifth with Lord Botetourt leading 4-1 and earned a save.

Hylton was charged with the loss. The right hander surrendered seven hits, a walk and four runs, while striking out five in three innings of work.

Ean Amerson paced FCHS’s offense by going 3 of 3 at the plate, while Chase Bower and Lawson Pasley each collected multiple hits.

Carter, Medley and Seth Richards had multiple hits for Lord Botetourt.

Hidden Valley downs BFMS, 7-4Hidden Valley Middle School scored all of its runs in two innings Tuesday for a 7-4 Roanoke Valley Middle School District baseball win over Benjamin Franklin Middle School at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.