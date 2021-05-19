Franklin County downs Northside, moves to 5-0

Franklin County scored three goals in a period of nine minutes to break a stalemate and defeat Blue Ridge District rival Northside, 5-2, in a boys varsity soccer match at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The contest was the Eagles’ home opener, following four straight road matches.
FCHS’s win is its second this season over Northside (1-4).
Four players accounted for the Eagles’ five goals.
The Eagles (5-0) trailed 1-0 and 2-1 in the first half and the count was even at 1 and at 2 at intermission.
FCHS took its first lead, 3-2, when Julian Nichols converted a penalty kick at 69:00.
The Eagles doubled the spread when Oscar Garcia found the back of the net at 75:00.
Three minutes later, Andrew Riddle used an assist from Gavin Beckner to finish the scoring.
Jey Peterson gave the Vikings their initial lead, 1-0, four minutes into the match.
At 14:00, FCHS squared the score when Jordan Hering took an assist from Riddle and dissected the net.
Then, Northside quickly regained the lead when Peterson tallied his second goal.
Two minutes later, Nichols tied the count at 2 with his first goal.
FCHS goalkeeper Ryan Largen collected three saves.
Zac Ortt, Largen’s Northside counterpart, totaled seven saves.
FCHS has scored 22 goals this season, an average of 4.4 goals-per-match.
The Eagles have surrendered six goals, an average of 1.2 goals-per-match.
Jayvees top Vikings for
a second time Franklin County overcame an early, 1-0 deficit Friday to defeat Blue Ridge District foe Northside, 3-1, in a boys junior varsity soccer match at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The Eagles’ victory is their fourth in a row and second this season over the Vikings.
The contest was FCHS’s home opener.
Northside took its lone lead in the fifth minute of the match.
FCHS (4-1) scored all of its goals in a period of five minutes of the second half.
The Eagles squared the count in the 45th minute and two minutes later, Will Henderson netted the match-winning goal from the penalty box.
In the 50th minute, FCHS’s Jonathan Castenada completed the scoring.
Evan Furrow, the Eagles’ goalkeeper, totaled two saves.
The Eagles have scored 12 goals this season, an average of 2.4 goals-per-match.
The Eagles have yielded three goals this season, an average of less than one goal (0.6) per match.
FCHS returns to action Friday against William Fleming, the only team to defeat the Eagles this season.
Match time is 5:30 p.m. at Dillon Stadium.
BFMS blanks Northside
at homeWith only one match remaining in the season, BFMS’s boys soccer team claimed its fifth straight win Monday, 7-0 over Roanoke Valley Middle School District foe Northside Middle School at home.
BFMS (5-1-1) has shut out each of its last three opponents and has prevented each of its rivals from registering a shot on goal.
“Right now our defense is full of confidence and playing on the front foot,” Eagles head coach Evan Saleeby said.
“They are being aggressive and are becoming more organized without needing to be coached as much in games. It’s great for any coach to have such solid defense.”
It didn’t take long for the Eagles to score the only goal needed for the win. Inside the first two minutes, the Norsemen were called for a handball in the scoring box, giving BFMS a penalty kick.
Forward Eduardo Garcia-Sanchez slipped the ensuing kick past the Northside keeper and put the Eagles on top 1-0 with 23:58 reaming in the 25-minute half.
About five minutes later, Garcia-Sanchez added to the Eagles lead off of a cross from midfielder Luke Sellars at the 18:28 mark.
Sellars fed Garcia-Sanchez on a through-ball, and Garcia-Sanchez dribbled past two defenders and across the face of the goal before taking a left-footed shot that put the Eagles ahead 2-0.
BFMS continued to add goals throughout the half, with Garcia-Sanchez feeding midfielder Ethan Hahn for another score at the 17:06 mark.
Garcia-Sanchez dribbled up the right sideline and crossed a ground ball to Hahn who finessed it into the goal with the slightest
of touches, and BFMS was up 3-0.
Hahn then added an assist to his total when he fed Sellars just inside the top of the scoring box for a shot that Sellars placed in the upper-left of the goal to make it 4-0 BFMS at the 11:28 mark.
The Eagles led 4-0 lat intermission.
With 20:29 left in the match, BFMS raised its lead to 5-0.
The play began at midfield when Seijin Campbell intercepted a Northside pass and played it to Garcia-Sanchez in the center.
Then, Garcia-Sanchez made a pass to Eduardo Cruz who was streaking down the left sideline.
Cruz took a few touches, advanced the ball, and crossed it back to Garcia-Sanchez in front of the goal for the tally.
“I thought both of our starting strikers (Cruz and Garcia-Sanchez) had good games and contributed well to how we played,” Saleeby said.
At that point, the defense got into the offensive act. Defenders Campbell and Jake Montgomery pushed up around the Northside penalty box for a BFMS corner kick.
Both crashed the goal as Garcia-Sanchez lofted the kick toward the goal, and Montgomery headed the volley into the net, making it 6-0 with 5:55 left.
Montgomery wasn’t done, however.
With the Eagles clearly headed for a victory, Saleeby dropped Garcia-Sanchez into the back line and moved Montgomery forward.
The final scoring play began in the Eagles’ own box. Campbell tackled a charging Northside player, stole the ball, took a couple touches, and passed the ball up field to a waiting Montgomery.
Then, Montgomery and Mason Eades connected on a give-and-go that provided Montgomery with a break-away scoring opportunity.
Montgomery dribbled down the left side of the field, cut inward at the top of the penalty box, and fired a shot that found the back of the net with 2:35 left.
“We did a good job of pressing them and being aggressive on defense and not relinquishing control of the game,” Saleeby said.
Still, he said, there is room for improvement.
“I’d like us to have a bit more patience still and not force the play,” he said. “Recycle possession and start again on the other side of the field. We also need to utilize our left side more in build-up.”
Heading into its final match Thursday, the Eagles will spend the final two practice days (Tuesday and today) fine tuning and keeping the team sharp and focused.
“It feels like the season is just getting going, and here we are at the end,” Saleeby said. “But I have to keep reminding myself that we’re lucky to have a season.”
BFMS faces Glenvar Middle School in its finale at home. Match time is 5:30 p.m.
BFMS boys win fourth in a row
ROANOKE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School claimed its fourth straight win Thursday, 4-0 over Hidden Valley Middle School in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District boys soccer match.
BFMS (4-1-1) netted two goals in each half.
“Overall, particularly in the second half, the match was a pleasure to watch,’’ BFMS head coach Evan Saleeby said.
“We focused more on possession and connecting passes in a way to open up their compact defense.’’
The victory guarantees BFMS a winning season.
“Having a winning record is always some kind of validation, so in that regard, it’s nice,’’ Saleeby said.
“But we’re still concerned with performance rather that results. That’s how I’ll judge this season. With only a week to go (this season), I’m pleased with that aspect overall.’’
Even though, according to Saleeby, goal scoring wasn’t the main concern, BFMS won the match in the opening minute.
At the 58-second mark, midfielder Ethan Hahn placed a corner kick inside the six-yard scoring box where striker Eduardo Garcia-Sanchez dissected the net with a header.
“We haven’t really worked a lot on set pieces, but we scored two great goals off of corners,’’ Saleeby said.
The second goal off a corner kick completed the scoring.
With less than two minutes remaining in the match, Garcia-Sanchez put the ball across the front of the goal where Carson Turner fielded the kick and scored.
BFMS made the count 2-0 at 10:44 of the first half when Hahn fed Garcia-Sanchez on a breakaway.
“That goal was the result of good team play and great finishing,’’ Saleeby said.
BFMS’s third goal came at the 21:13 mark of the second half when Garcia-Sanchez and Cooper Myers connected on a give-and-go that allowed Myers to singe the net with a shot.
The goals by Myers and Turner are their firsts this season.
Garcia-Sanchez finished the match with two goals and two assists.
“Eduardo did a great job of facilitating play—a quality he didn’t possess a year ago,’’ Saleeby said, “and it was great to see Cooper get his first middle school goal on outstanding, lovely play from he and Eduardo.’’
Defensively, BFMS has not surrendered as goal since the second match of the season.
“The defense this season has been great,’’ Saleeby said. “I can probably count on two hands the number of shots we’ve conceded all season. Our keeper Donovan (Lewis) hardly has to touch the ball, but when he’s had to, he’s made some good plays, which speak to his concentration and awareness.’’
Kaleb Levisy and Turner were praised for outstanding play.
“One of the joys of the season, of any season, is seeing players improve. …Kaleb and Carson both had outstanding matches, and it was really cool to see Carson score in the game and both score in the additional time (a 10-minute period following the conclusion of the match),’’ Saleeby said. “It’s what both players deserve, and it shows the benefit of working hard and having a positive attitude in training.’’
BFMS will get ready for its end-of-season matches the same way it prepared for its early-season encounters, Saleeby said.
“We will continue focusing on what we’ve been doing and trying to fine tune is as much as we can—keeping intensity levels high, and of course, trying to win…playing our game.’’