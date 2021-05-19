Franklin County downs Northside, moves to 5-0

Evan Furrow, the Eagles’ goalkeeper, totaled two saves.

The Eagles have scored 12 goals this season, an average of 2.4 goals-per-match.

The Eagles have yielded three goals this season, an average of less than one goal (0.6) per match.

FCHS returns to action Friday against William Fleming, the only team to defeat the Eagles this season.

Match time is 5:30 p.m. at Dillon Stadium.

BFMS blanks Northside

at homeWith only one match remaining in the season, BFMS’s boys soccer team claimed its fifth straight win Monday, 7-0 over Roanoke Valley Middle School District foe Northside Middle School at home.

BFMS (5-1-1) has shut out each of its last three opponents and has prevented each of its rivals from registering a shot on goal.

“Right now our defense is full of confidence and playing on the front foot,” Eagles head coach Evan Saleeby said.

“They are being aggressive and are becoming more organized without needing to be coached as much in games. It’s great for any coach to have such solid defense.”