FRANKLIN COUNTY FOOTBALL ACTION
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Franklin County’s first two varsity and junior varsity volleyball doubleheaders and the Eagles’ season-opening junior varsity football game ha…
New Franklin County Athletic Director Bradley Lang is turning over the keys to the Eagles boys soccer program, one that he’d guided since 2015…
- Updated
Fresh off victories over Liberty-Bedford and Appomattox County in a four-team jamboree over the weekend, Franklin County returns to the gridir…
- Updated
MARTINSVILLE - Grayson Chitwood, a rising sophomore baseball player at Ferrum College, has earned first team All-Textile League laurels for th…
- Updated
Halifax Middle School turned in four scores in the 40s Monday en route to a victory in a three-team golf match at Willow Creek Country Club.
- Updated
Benjamin Franklin Middle School scored all of its points in the first half in a 44-6 rout of Patrick Henry-Roanoke’s middle school team in its…
- Updated
Members of Franklin County’s varsity cheer squad are front row from left: captains Keely James, Katie Price, Morgan Sydenstricker, Kalee Cleme…
- Updated
Members of Franklin County’s fall 2021 golf team are front row from left: Trent Shelton, Ethan Hahn, Ryan Slough, Eli McCall, Wesley Hill, Har…
ROANOKE - Franklin County's varsity cheerleaders attended Cheer Excellence earlier this month (Aug. 3-5) and claimed several top team and indi…
- Updated
HARDY - Four-time reigning Blue Ridge District golf champion Lord Botetourt opened league play Tuesday with an 11-stroke win at Copper Cove Go…