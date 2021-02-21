 Skip to main content
FRANKLIN COUNTY FOOTBALL
FRANKLIN COUNTY FOOTBALL

FRANKLIN COUNTY FOOTBALL

Franklin County's varsity football team opens its season Friday against Blue Ridge District foe Northside in a non-league game. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. Thursday, FCHS's junior varsity squad travels to Roanoke to face Northside. Kickoff at Vikings Stadium/Jim Hickam Field is 6 p.m.

