FRANKLIN COUNTY FOOTBALL
CALLAWAY—Franklin County Speedway stages the annual Buster Carroll Memorial Saturday (Aug. 13) with the first green flag falling at 7 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD—Franklin County posted two scores in the low 80s Monday and finished eighth in a 14-team field at the Lake Chesdin Invitational.
Buddy Arrington, one of Martinsville’s best known race car drivers and one of the last independent owner-drivers in NASCAR, passed away Tuesda…
FERRUM—Michael Baggetta, Ferrum College’s men’s lacrosse coach, has resigned from his post to accept the head coaching position at Life (Ga.) …
CHARLOTTESVILLE—A recommended plan by the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Alignment Committee has placed Franklin County in Class 5 and i…
With a talented nucleus returning at quarterback and wide receiver, can UVA get to 7 wins this season? FrontPageBets takes a look at the Cavaliers' 2022 regular-season schedule.
MARTINSVILLE – Former Ferrum College volleyball coach Ruthanne Duffy has been hired as Assistant Athletic Director of Operations and Senior Wo…
SOUTH BOSTON,- Strong afternoon thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and forecasts calling for additional thunderstorms and rain throughou…
SOUTH BOSTON - South Boston Speedway (SBS) has scheduled a variety of late-season events as it looks ahead to its 65th anniversary celebration…