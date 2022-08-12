 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FRANKLIN COUNTY FOOTBALL

Franklin County’s 2022 varsity football team (red jerseys) opens preseason play tonight (Friday) with a contest against Pulaski County. Kickoff is 6 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. The Eagles’ junior varsity squad (white jerseys) played the Cougars’ junior varsity in Dublin Thursday night.

 Steven Marsh

