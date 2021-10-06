 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Franklin County game is moved to Thursday
0 comments
top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Franklin County game is moved to Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Franklin County game is moved to Thursday

Franklin County head coach J.R. Edwards speaks to members of his squad during a recent practice.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

MONETA - Franklin County's Blue Ridge District football opener at Staunton River, scheduled for Friday (Oct.8) has been moved to Thursday (Oct.7).

Kickoff in Moneta is 7 p.m.

The schedule change was announced by FCHS Athletic Department officials in an email Tuesday afternoon after the deadline for today's printed edition of The Franklin News-Post had past.

Officials said this morning that the change is "weather related.''

The Eagles (1-3) have not played since losing to undefeated Hidden Valley (6-0) at C.I. (Cy Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field, Friday, Sept. 24.

The Golden Eagles (2-1) have not played since a 46-6 non-district rout of Tunstall on Friday, Sept. 17.

The Golden Eagles routed William Campbell 48-16 in their season opener and were shut out by Liberty-Bedford, 28-0, in their second game.

Besides its setback to Hidden Valley, FCHS has lost to a pair of Class 3 clubs - Bassett and undefeated Liberty Christian Academy - and defeated Class 3 Magna Vista.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Both teams' seasons have been affected by COVID-19.

For FCHS, it caused the postponement and rescheduling of the Salem game.

For Staunton River, it has caused the club to quarantine on three different occasions and a non-district game against Jefferson Forest was canceled and games against Spotswood and  Alleghany were postponed.

The Staunton River series began in 2017 and the Eagles hold a 3-1 series lead with three straight wins, including a 45-21 homecoming triumph this past spring.

The Eagles have outscored the Golden Eagles, 157-93.

The year the Golden Eagles claimed their lone victory, they advanced to the state semifinals in Class 3 and were defeated by eventual state champion Heritage-Lynchburg.

Current Emory & Henry College star Grayson Overstreet was the star of that squad and Golden Eagles teammate Kalip Jones has played basketball at Ferrum College for the past two years.

Staunton River was 0-5 during the spring campaign. Marks of 0-10 and 1-9 preceded the shortened season.

Shaun Leonard is the Golden Eagles' head coach. He is the squad's third head coach since 2018.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
BFMS VOLLEYBALL
Sports News

BFMS VOLLEYBALL

Benjamin Franklin Middle School concludes its season Monday with a home match against Roanoke Valley Middle School District rival William Byrd…

+3
Eagles sweep home meet
Sports News

Eagles sweep home meet

SIX-MILE POST – Franklin County’s boys and girls cross country squads came away with all the individual and team accolades Tuesday in a four-t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics