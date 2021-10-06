Franklin County game is moved to Thursday

MONETA - Franklin County's Blue Ridge District football opener at Staunton River, scheduled for Friday (Oct.8) has been moved to Thursday (Oct.7).

Kickoff in Moneta is 7 p.m.

The schedule change was announced by FCHS Athletic Department officials in an email Tuesday afternoon after the deadline for today's printed edition of The Franklin News-Post had past.

Officials said this morning that the change is "weather related.''

The Eagles (1-3) have not played since losing to undefeated Hidden Valley (6-0) at C.I. (Cy Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field, Friday, Sept. 24.

The Golden Eagles (2-1) have not played since a 46-6 non-district rout of Tunstall on Friday, Sept. 17.

The Golden Eagles routed William Campbell 48-16 in their season opener and were shut out by Liberty-Bedford, 28-0, in their second game.

Besides its setback to Hidden Valley, FCHS has lost to a pair of Class 3 clubs - Bassett and undefeated Liberty Christian Academy - and defeated Class 3 Magna Vista.

Both teams' seasons have been affected by COVID-19.

For FCHS, it caused the postponement and rescheduling of the Salem game.