Franklin County game is moved to Thursday

MONETA - Franklin County's Blue Ridge District football opener at Staunton River, scheduled for Friday (Oct.8) has been moved to Thursday (Oct.7).
Kickoff in Moneta is 7 p.m.
The schedule change was announced by FCHS Athletic Department officials in an email Tuesday afternoon after the deadline for today's printed edition of The Franklin News-Post had past.
Officials said this morning that the change is "weather related.''
The Eagles (1-3) have not played since losing to undefeated Hidden Valley (6-0) at C.I. (Cy Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field, Friday, Sept. 24.
The Golden Eagles (2-1) have not played since a 46-6 non-district rout of Tunstall on Friday, Sept. 17.
The Golden Eagles routed William Campbell 48-16 in their season opener and were shut out by Liberty-Bedford, 28-0, in their second game.
Besides its setback to Hidden Valley, FCHS has lost to a pair of Class 3 clubs - Bassett and undefeated Liberty Christian Academy - and defeated Class 3 Magna Vista.
Both teams' seasons have been affected by COVID-19.
For FCHS, it caused the postponement and rescheduling of the Salem game.
For Staunton River, it has caused the club to quarantine on three different occasions and a non-district game against Jefferson Forest was canceled and games against Spotswood and Alleghany were postponed.
The Staunton River series began in 2017 and the Eagles hold a 3-1 series lead with three straight wins, including a 45-21 homecoming triumph this past spring.
The Eagles have outscored the Golden Eagles, 157-93.
The year the Golden Eagles claimed their lone victory, they advanced to the state semifinals in Class 3 and were defeated by eventual state champion Heritage-Lynchburg.
Current Emory & Henry College star Grayson Overstreet was the star of that squad and Golden Eagles teammate Kalip Jones has played basketball at Ferrum College for the past two years.
Staunton River was 0-5 during the spring campaign. Marks of 0-10 and 1-9 preceded the shortened season.
Shaun Leonard is the Golden Eagles' head coach. He is the squad's third head coach since 2018.