Franklin County girls top Magna Vista

Franklin County held Magna Vista to single-digit scoring in the first, third and fourth quarters and to no points in the second stanza Wednesday for a 36-18 non-district girls basketball win at Samuel M. Hawkins Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles led 8-6 after the first quarter, 15-6 at halftime and 27-9 after three periods of play.

“(Our) ladies played another solid game defensively. We talked and communicated well for four quarters,’’ Eagles head coach LeBryan Patterson said.

“All I ask of this young group is to compete because I know if we leave everything on the floor, the wins will come.

“I have stressed that good teams buy into the blue-collar labor and that is to do what most are not willing to do—box out and battle on the boards, win the hustle plays and commit to our assignments defensively,’’ Patterson said.

Alyssa Woods led the Warriors with nine points, DaiShaundria Giggetts with four points, Jordan Caldwell-McGhee with two points and SaMya Williams, Mya Moyer and Sanaa Hairston each with one point.

Magna Vista made four field goals and was 6 of 19 (32%) from the free-throw line.

Franklin County converted 14 field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and was 7 of 20 (35%) from the free-throw line.

Kenzie Board paced the Eagles with 13 points and Maddie Caron netted 10 points.

Also scoring were Alahna Preston with seven, including a 3-pointer, Taylor Lester and Kanah Copeland each with two points and Chelsey Harris and Lo’real Board each with one point.

“I told (our) ladies to seize the moment because it will quickly pass you by, so why not make the most of it,’’ Patterson said. “Tonight, I believe we did that.

“I am beyond blessed to be apart of this group’s journey.’’

Eagles split a pair

of dual matchesEDEN, N.C.—Franklin County’s varsity wrestling team split a pair of dual matches Tuesday, defeating Dan River, 60-18, and falling to Morehead, 53-30.

Individual winners in the Dan River match were Kamryn Via by pin, Brady Hazelwood by pin, Gary English by forfeit, Tristan Sigmon by forfeit, Devin Dillon by forfeit, Kadin Smith by forfeit, Robbie Knott by pin, Haidyn Leftwitch by pin, Kaleb Purdue by pin and Elan Catoe by pin.

Individual winners in the Morehead match were Tristan Sigmon by forfeit, Devin Dillon by pin, Robbie Knott by pin, Haidyn Leftwitch by pin and Elan Catoe by pin.

Corrigan claims first ODAC winFERRUM—Ferrum College scored the first 16 points of the second half Wednesday to enhance a three-point halftime lead for an 87-74 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball victory over the University of Lynchburg at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Ferrum’s win is the first ODAC triumph for new head coach Patrick Corrigan.

The Panthers (3-4, 1-1 ODAC) squared their league record with their third win of the season.

Calvin Washington netted 25 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked two shots for Ferrum.

The 16-point surge, one that lasted three minutes, turned a 39-36 halftime lead into a 55-36 advantage.

Ferrum outscored Lynchburg (2-4, 1-1 ODAC) by 10 points, 48-38, after intermission.

The Panthers scored 13 of the game’s first 17 points before the Hornets tallied 14 consecutive points to move in front 18-13.

Lynchburg’s lead would grow to eight points, 31-23, before Ferrum ended the half with a 16-5 run.

The Panthers made 45.2% of their shots to the Hornets’ 40.3% and bettered Lynchburg from the 3-point arc (40.9% to 23.3%) and the free-throw line (81.5% to 41.7%).

Lynchburg won the battle of the backboards, 45-41, but committed 19 turnovers to Ferrum’s 18.

Each team collected 10 steals.

Trey Pittman’s double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds led Lynchburg.

Also for the Panthers Tahli Oden scored 14 points and Alfredo Abel-Rivera had 10 points.

Ferrum’s next game is Saturday against Southern Virginia University.

Tip off in Buena Vista is 2 p.m.

Cabiness surpasses 1,000-point career scoring markFERRUM—Ferrum College senior guard Kayla Cabiness became the 22nd player in team history to surpass the 1,000-point mark in career scoring Wednesday in the Panthers’ 75-33 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball loss to Roanoke College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Cabiness, who hails from Martinsville and who prepped a Class 3 Magna Vista, entered the game three points shy of the career scoring milestone.

She finished with four points and has 1,001 for her career.

Roanoke (4-0, 2-0 in the ODAC), who enhanced unblemished overall and conference records with the win, led 23-11 after the first quarter and 44-15 at intermission after crafting a 21-4 second-stanza surge.

The Maroons outscored the Panthers 17-12 in the third period to make the count 61-27.

Roanoke secured the win with a 14-6 run in the final frame.

The Maroons led by 46 points with 4:50 remaining.

Roanoke placed three players in double figures: one of whom totaled a game-best 21 points and two others each with 10.

Aisha Martin paced the Panthers with nine points, Trina Lewis tallied eight and Kayleigh Shreffler scored seven.

Martin (4), Lewis (4), Shreffler (2) and Cabiness (1) combined for 11 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers.

Ferrrum’s next game is Saturday against ODAC foe Randolph-Macon College.

Tip off is 2 p.m. at Swartz Gym.

Panthers defeat Pride on the matGREENSBORO, N.C. Ferrum College won seven of the 10 scheduled bouts Wednesday in a 35-11 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s wrestling win over Greensboro (N.C.) College.

Winning for Ferrum (2-2, 1-0 ODAC) were Trent Proctor (technical fall, 17-2, 125 pounds), Adrian Samano (technical fall, 18-1, 133 pounds), Elijah Martin (pin, 157 pounds) Joseph Olalde (forfeit, 165 pounds), Colt Oliver (major decision, 12-2, 184 pounds), Johnny Black (pin, 197 pounds) and Rayshawn Dixon (decision, 4-2, 285 pounds).

Winning for Greensboro were Josh Wilson (149 pounds) by technical fall and Luke Gregory (174 pounds) by pin.

“I am happy with how our team handled coming back from Thanksgiving break with a few days to train and prepare for this dual,’’ Panthers head coach Logan Meister said.

“It’s a good feeling for our team and I to win our first ODAC dual. Our performance was strong, but we always find areas that need improvement.’’

Ferrum next encounter is Wednesday, Dec. 7 against ODAC foe Washington and Lee University.

The contest is set for a 7 p.m. start in Lexington.