Franklin County Girls Varsity Basketball 2020-21
PHOTO BY STEVEN MARSH

Members of Franklin County’s 2020-21 girls varsity basketball team are front row, from left: manager Jordan Smith, Laila Krebs, Alexis Carter, Ta’mya Robertson, Arianna Belcher, Jaedyn Jamison and manager Janaya Jamison. Back row, from left: head coach Le’Bryan Patterson, assistant coach Olivia Flournoy, Eryan Murphy, L’Oreal Board, Kameron Copeland, Addie Roe, assistant coach Sheryl Witcher and assistant coach Joshua Cox.

