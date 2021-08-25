 Skip to main content
FRANKLIN COUNTY GOLF 2021
Members of Franklin County’s fall 2021 golf team are front row from left: Trent Shelton, Ethan Hahn, Ryan Slough, Eli McCall, Wesley Hill, Harmon English, Lawson Pasley, Cole Shockley, Jackson Spence and Nicholas Messenger. Back row from left: coach Mike Rogers, coach Bryce Varner, Alek Shorter, Parker Olsson, Chase Bower, Drew McElvain, Sam Fansler, Riley Wood, Aiden Hall, Mychael Hatcher and coach Charles Jamison. FCHS plays Blacksburg in a non-district dual match today at Copper Cove Golf Club in Hardy. Tee time is 2 p.m.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

