Franklin County golfers extend district lead

ROANOKE—Franklin County extended its lead in the Blue Ridge District by winning Tuesday’s nine-hole league golf match at Hanging Rock Golf Club.

The victory is Franklin County’s third in four matches played.

Only three strokes separated the league’s top three teams.

Franklin County won with a 157, followed by Lord Botetourt (159) and Northside (160).

William Byrd (176) was fourth, while Staunton River and William Fleming have been eliminated from championship contention.

Franklin County leads the cumulative standings with 1,099, followed by Lord Botetourt (1,128), Northside (1,166) and William Byrd (1,170).

Nick Crawford of Northside moved into first place in the individual standings with 88.25 points. Franklin County’s Sam Fansler (87) and Ashton Harper (85), both previous leaders, are second and third.

Turning in counting scores for the Eagles were Fansler (36), Wes Hill (38), Lawson Pasley (39) and Harman English (44)

Franklin County’s next match is Tuesday at Blue Hill Golf Club in Roanoke.