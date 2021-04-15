Franklin County Baseball, Inc and the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation are dedicating the two baseball fields at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex in memory of Elbert Powell, who spent 60 years as a coach, mentor and leader for baseball and all sports in Franklin County. Powell, one of many county residents and natives enshrined in the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame, died in May 2019 at age 80. Baseball games will follow Saturday’s 10 a.m. dedication.
Just In
Franklin County Honors Elbert Powell
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
ROANOKE—Franklin County distance runners Addie Shorter and Nathan Atchue each claimed a third victory in Blue Ridge District cross country com…
CALLAWAY—Franklin County Speedway makes a second attempt to open its 2021 racing season Sunday when the Carolina Mini Stock Challenge Series m…
- Updated
CHESTER—Jacob Seaborne’s 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter proved to be the difference maker as No. 2 seed Thomas Da…
- Updated
A young angler waits for a fish to take his bait on Kids Fishing Day at Woody Lake at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The event…
- Updated
With family, friends, teammates, coaches and school officials looking on Wednesday, Franklin County’s Jaedyn Jamison took her basketball caree…
- Updated
FERRUM—It took 25 innings and more than nine hours for Virginia Wesleyan University to claim a sweep of an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (O…
SALEM—Lord Botetourt clinched the Blue Ridge District regular-season golf championship Wednesday at Hanging Rock Golf Club by besting host Nor…
- Updated
FRONT ROYAL—Ferrum College’s women’s golf team posted a 379 total and placed fourth out of six teams in the Shenandoah University Spring Invit…
- Updated
SALEM—Roanoke College used a six-run first inning surge to claim an early lead and a three-run rally in the bottom of the eighth to withstand …
- Updated
VIRGINIA BEACH—Floyd Kellam placed its top four golfers among the top six finishers and captured the Class 6 Region A championship for the sec…