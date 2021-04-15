Franklin County Honors Elbert Powell

Franklin County Baseball, Inc and the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation are dedicating the two baseball fields at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex in memory of Elbert Powell, who spent 60 years as a coach, mentor and leader for baseball and all sports in Franklin County. Powell, one of many county residents and natives enshrined in the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame, died in May 2019 at age 80. Baseball games will follow Saturday’s 10 a.m. dedication.