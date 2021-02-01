Franklin County hoops games are canceled

Franklin County's boys/girls varsity and junior varsity basketball games against Pulaski County set for tonight have been canceled.

Schools in Franklin County are not in session today because of inclement weather.

Pulaski County was the host for the girls varsity/junior varsity doubleheader; FCHS was the host for the boys varsity/junior varsity twin bill.

Also canceled is a girls/boys middle school basketball doubleheader against Patrick County at BFMS.

These games will not be rescheduled.

FCHS's varsity and junior varsity boys squads are scheduled to play at William Fleming Tuesday. Tip times at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

FCHS's varsity girls are set to entertain William Fleming at 5:30 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium in a stand-alone contest. It's FCHS's Senior Night.

BFMS's boys and girls teams are hosting Central Academy Middle School. Tip times are 4:30 p.m. (boys) and 5:45 p.m. (girls).