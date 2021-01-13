Franklin County’s boys varsity and girls varsity indoor track and field teams have “polar bear’’ (contested outdoors) meets at Staunton River scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23 and Saturday, Jan. 30. Besides Staunton River, scheduled opponents are Lord Botetourt and William Fleming (Jan. 23) and Lord Botetourt and William Byrd (Jan. 30). Both quads take the starter’s gun at 11 a.m.
Franklin County Indoor Track and Field 2021
