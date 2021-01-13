 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Franklin County Indoor Track and Field 2021
0 comments

Franklin County Indoor Track and Field 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Franklin County’s boys varsity and girls varsity indoor track and field teams have “polar bear’’ (contested outdoors) meets at Staunton River scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23 and Saturday, Jan. 30. Besides Staunton River, scheduled opponents are Lord Botetourt and William Fleming (Jan. 23) and Lord Botetourt and William Byrd (Jan. 30). Both quads take the starter’s gun at 11 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics