FRANKLIN COUNTY INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Even though his varsity basketball career is only two games old, Franklin County sophomore Haven Mullins has a future aspiration.
ROANOKE- Franklin County’s Robbie Knott earned runner-up accolades at 152 pounds and the Eagles placed fourth in the 2021 Titan Toughman wrest…
MARTINSVILLE - Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to racing in the No. 88 at Martinsville Speedway in the spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race that will …
Patrick Henry doubled Franklin County’s first-half scoring output Friday and defeated the Eagles, 43-25, in a non-district girls varsity baske…
ROANOKE - Patrick Henry used a 27-6 second-stanza scoring surge to turn a four-point lead into a 25-point advantage in a 67-40 non-district bo…
Dave Aveline scored a hole-in-one while playing a recent round of golf at Willow Creek Country Club.
ROANOKE—Christian Heritage Academy’s (CHA) boys varsity basketball team topped Faith Christian School of Roanoke by 21 points, 79-58, in a Vir…
Franklin County’s boys and girls swimming teams opened their 2021-2022 season Friday by defeating Staunton River at the Franklin County Family…
ROANOKE - Franklin County netted 45 points through three quarters Tuesday en route to its first victory of the season: a 48-26 non-district gi…
CHARLOTTESVILLE—Franklin County outside hitter Courtney Bryant has earned Class 6 All-State volleyball honors for the 2021 season and for the …