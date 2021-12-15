 Skip to main content
FRANKLIN COUNTY JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL
Members of Franklin County's 2021-2022 junior varsity boys basketball team are front row, from left: manager Sidney Holland, Jack Gillespie, Zachory Swanson, Javeriah Holland, Kendal Mattox, Dayevon Shain, Tyler Gibson and manager Jakaylyn Gill.  Back row, from left: Jamerius Lomax, Ethan Hahn, Jeffery Hairston, head coach Tony Gill, J-Shawn Rigney, Luke Burrows and Jayden Boyd-Taylor.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Franklin County's 2021-2022 junior varsity boys basketball team

