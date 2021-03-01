Franklin County junior varsity opener is postponed

DALEVILLE - Tonight's junior varsity football game between Blue Ridge District rivals Franklin County and Lord Botetourt has been postponed.

The game has been rescheduled for Monday, March 8 at Lord Botetourt.

FCHS opens its season Thursday against league foe William Byrd. Kickoff is 6 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

FCHS last played Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 when the Eagles bested William Byrd in a game played in Vinton.

The Eagles are coming off a 9-1 season. They had won their previous seven games and nine in a row before suffering their lone setback - a 36-0 shut-out loss to Lord Botetourt on the road.

Mike Guecia is in his fourth year as the Eagles' head coach. He has guided FCHS to a 23-7 record.

Since 2016, the Eagles are 30-10 in junior varsity football.