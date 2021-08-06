FRANKLIN COUNTY ON THE GRIDIRON
Fishing has been fair the past month.
Franklin County opens fall preseason football practice in preparation for its season opener at home against Bassett on Aug. 27.
SALEM - Three seniors from Franklin County's 2021 varsity baseball squad which won 11 of 13 games and captured the Blue Ridge District champio…
Former Franklin County prep standout Briggs Parris has opted to complete his college basketball career in West Virginia at NCAA Division II Fa…
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott held off three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart to take the v…
HAMPTON- Neither Nelson Motorsports teammates Timothy Peters nor Bobby McCarty is bashful regarding his expectations on the race track.
TROUTVILLE - Changes have been made to the area’s premier high school golf tournament, which returns to sport’s calendar early next month afte…
FERRUM - Matt Cureton, an assistant coach at Guilford (N.C.) College during last spring’s campaign, has been hired as Ferrum College’s new men…
CANTON, Ohio - Former Franklin County and Ohio University star Tarrell Basham makes his debut with the Dallas Cowboys Thursday in the 2021 Hal…
After 32 years of coaching, most of which were spent at his alma mater, former Ferrum College head football coach David Harper is stepping dow…