Franklin County’s varsity volleyball team opened its 2023 season Tuesday with a 3-0 non-district triumph over Patrick Henry at Samuel. M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Set scores were 25-14, 26-24, 25-18.
The Eagles (1-0) travel to Lynchburg Monday to take on E.C. Glass. Match time is 7 p.m.
Volleyball jayvees
Franklin County's junior varsity volleyball team claimed a 2-0 season-opening victory over Patrick Henry Tuesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Set scores were 25-23, 25-23.
The Eagles (1-0) travel to Lynchburg Monday to take on E.C. Glass. Match time is 5:30 p.m.