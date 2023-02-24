Franklin County boys and girls basketball players have been honored by the Blue Ridge District for their play during the 2022-2023 season.

Boys: Eli Foutz (first team), Randy Clark (second team). Both are seniors.

The Player of the Year is senior guard Jackson Crawford of Lord Botetourt.

The Coach of the Year is Bill Pope of Northside.

Eight players made the first team and nine players made the second team.

Girls: Kenzie Board (first team), Maddie Corn (second team) and Chelsey Harris (second team). All three are sophomores.

The Player of the Year is sophomore guard Madilyn Winterton of Lord Botetourt.

The Coach of the Year is Richard Wilson of William Fleming.

Atchue places second in regional indoor trackFranklin County senior Nathan Atchue finished second in the 1,000-meter run in the Class 6 Region indoor track and field meet.

Also placing for the Eagles were Tristan Wright (fourth, 55-meter dash), Isaiah Moorman (fifth, 55-meter dash), Jonah Bowman (ninth, 1,000-meter run) and Parker Chapman (sixth, 3,200-meter dash).

The Eagles finished fourth in the team competition.

Also, the quartet of Moorman, Wright, Jahylen Lee and Zakia Panell qualified for the Class 6 state meet in the 4x200-meter relay.

Ospreys return

to action todayROANOKE—Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s varsity baseball team returns to action today (Friday) against North Cross.

First pitch is 5 p.m.

The Ospreys have upcoming games against Roanoke Valley Christian (away, March 3), North Cross (home, April 3) and Westover Christian Academy (away, April 20).

Postseason wrestling dates are setWINCHESTER—Wrestling teams from Ferrum College and Roanoke College are competing in the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Championships today (Friday) and Saturday.

York (Pa.) College is the host school.

On Friday and Saturday March 10-11, the NCAA Division III National Championships return to Roanoke at the Berglund Center.

Star City Classic wrestling tournament is March 4ROANOKE—The Star City Classic K-12 youth wrestling tournament is Saturday, March 4 at William Fleming High School.

Cost is $25 per wrestler per bracket.

Registration and payment is available at www.trackwrestling.com .

Deadline to register is Friday, March 3 by 5 p.m.

Payment at the door is $35.

Weigh-ins are Friday (March 3) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday (March 4) from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m.

Divisions are (K-2nd grade) 40, 44, 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72 and heavier than 72 pounds; (3rd grade-5th grade) 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72, 76, 80, 84, 88, 92, 96, 105 and heavier than 105 pounds; (6th grade-8th grade) 70, 75, 80, 85, 90, 95, 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 145, 165, 185 and heavier than 185 pounds; (9th grade-12th grade) 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157,165, 175, 190, 215 and 285 pound.

The tournament director reserves the right to combine weight classes.

The winning team receives the Star City Classic trophy.

Spectator tickets are $5.

Concessions are sold on site; no coolers allowed.

Stockholders’ meeting is March 6The annual Willow Creek Country Club stockholders’ meeting is Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m. in the club’s banquet room.

All stockholders should make plans to attend this important meeting.

For information, call Willow Creek Country Club, (540) 483-0797.

St. Patty’s Spring Par 3 is March 19Willow Creek Country Club is hosting the St. Patty’s Spring Par 3 Sunday, March 19,

Tee time is 1 p.m. pending no frost.

Format is two-player team Captain’s Choice.

Cost is $40 for members, $45 for non-members.

A Sunday, March 26 rain date has been set.

Cheer tryouts are April 3-5Tryouts to select the Franklin County varsity and junior varsity sideline cheer squads and mascot and the Benjamin Franklin Middle School sideline cheer team for the 2023-2024 school year are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday April 3, 4 and 5 at the high school.

Any rising seventh or eighth-grade student, male or female, who is enrolled at middle school for the 2023-2024 school year is eligible to try out for the its squad, and any rising ninth through 12th-grade student enrolled at the high school is eligible to try out for the its squads.

Each candidate must have a current Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1, 2022 on file with the Franklin County Athletic Department to do so.

Cheerleader candidates are taught a cheer and a dance for the tryouts and they do not need to know how to tumble or do gymnastics in order to try out.

Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.

The mascot candidates are asked to dance to the tryout song while in costume.

Open gyms for those students interested in trying out are set for Mondays and Wednesdays beginning March 6 in the high school’s Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

Anyone interested in trying out should pick up an informational packet from the offices at Benjamin Franklin Middle School, the Leonard A. Gereau Center or the Franklin County athletic office.

Questions can be directed to Franklin County head coach Marsha Lopez through the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.

Chug for the Jug is April 29The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 29 at Franklin County High School.

Proceeds from the race benefit the track and field and cross country programs at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Overall and age group champions receive a commemorative jug for their efforts.

Those interested in competing can register at <&underline>https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug</&underline>.