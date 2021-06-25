Franklin County players earn all-district laurels

The Blue Ridge District has announced its all-district teams for 2021 and several Franklin County student-athletes and coaches have been honored.

FOOTBALL: First team - Josh Luckett (wide receiver, punter), Jayron Smith (running back, kick returner). Second team - Cody McGuire (tight end), Jamerise Holland (defensive back), Anthony Belcher (defensive back).

VOLLEYBALL: First team - Courtney Bryant, Callie Altice, Lauren Stone. Second team - Emma Chaudet. Player of the Year - Courtney Bryant. Coach of the Year - Kaitlyn Dula.

BOYS SOCCER: First team - Gavin Beckner (forward), Julian Nichols (midfielder), Oscar Garcia (defender), Ryan Largen (goalkeeper). Second team - Andrew Riddle (midfielder), Ethan Oliver (midfielder). Player of the Year - Oscar Garcia. Coach of the Year - Bradley Lang.

GIRLS SOCCER: Second team - Sayda Rojas Campbell (forward), Kailee Foutz (defender), Maddie Chitwood (at-large, goalkeeper).

BASEBALL: First team - Michael Williams (outfield), Jared Wright (first base), Riley Hill (second base), Preston Crowl (pitcher). Second team - Jack Mitzel (catcher), Riley Hill (pitcher). Player of the Year - Michael Williams. Coach of the Year - Barry Shelton.

SOFTBALL: First team - Hannah Woodford (first base), Sage Campbell (third base), Baylee Greer (catcher), Kaylee Manning (pitcher). Second team - Taylor Anderson (outfield), Anna Smith (second base), Ainsley Walker (designated player/flex player), Laken Adkins (at large). Player of the Year - Baylee Greer. Pitcher of the Year - Kaylee Manning. Coach of the Year - Bryan Forbes.