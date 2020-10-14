Franklin County prepares to play in late December

As it prepares for a planned return to athletic competition in late December, Franklin County has finalized several of its varsity team schedules for abbreviated winter and fall campaigns.

Each team is permitted to play a plus-one game if it does not qualify for the regionals. According to FCHS Athletic Director Crystal Worley those games can be against local opponents and not against at Class 6 Region A foe that also fails to qualify for postseason play.

•Boys and girls basketball open their seasons Tuesday, Dec. 22 with the boys hosting Magna Vista and the girls traveling to Ridgeway to face the Warriors.

That’s the only game each team has slated for 2020 — each team opens Blue Ridge District play on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Both teams have scheduled their Virginia High School League (VHSL) allowed 14 games. Both will play a home-and-home, double round-robin against their Blue Ridge District rivals along with home-and-home non-district contests against Magna Vista and Bassett of the Piedmont District, FCHS’s former athletics home.

William Fleming is the reigning Blue Ridge District titleholder in both boys and girls basketball.