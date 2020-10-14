Franklin County prepares to play in late December

As it prepares for a planned return to athletic competition in late December, Franklin County has finalized several of its varsity team schedules for abbreviated winter and fall campaigns.
Each team is permitted to play a plus-one game if it does not qualify for the regionals. According to FCHS Athletic Director Crystal Worley those games can be against local opponents and not against at Class 6 Region A foe that also fails to qualify for postseason play.
•Boys and girls basketball open their seasons Tuesday, Dec. 22 with the boys hosting Magna Vista and the girls traveling to Ridgeway to face the Warriors.
That’s the only game each team has slated for 2020 — each team opens Blue Ridge District play on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Both teams have scheduled their Virginia High School League (VHSL) allowed 14 games. Both will play a home-and-home, double round-robin against their Blue Ridge District rivals along with home-and-home non-district contests against Magna Vista and Bassett of the Piedmont District, FCHS’s former athletics home.
William Fleming is the reigning Blue Ridge District titleholder in both boys and girls basketball.
•In wrestling, the Eagles have dual matches scheduled against Northside (away), Lord Botetourt (away) and William Byrd (away) and a tri-match against multiple schools at home on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
The Eagles have no matches scheduled before 2021.
Lord Botetourt is the reigning Blue Ridge District champion.
•A six-game football season is set to begin at home on Friday, Feb. 26 with a non-district game against Blue Ridge District foe Northside.
From there, FCHS plays its five league foes on five consecutive Fridays: William Byrd (away), Staunton River (home), Northside (away), Lord Botetourt (away) and William Fleming (home).
The change from a 10-game slate to a six-game slate means previously scheduled games against Liberty-Bedford, Salem, Magna Vista and Hidden Valley will not be played; however, one of those rivals could be a plus-one foe it doesn’t make the. playoffs.
Lord Botetourt is the reigning Blue Ridge District champion.
With only four teams qualifying for the playoffs in Region A, making the field could be a tall task for the Eagles because of their six opponents, five are against Class 3 teams (Northside twice, Staunton River, Lord Botetourt and William Byrd) and one is against a Class 5 squad (William Fleming).
The Eagles are attempting to qualify for postseason play for the fourth year in a row, which would be a program record; the Eagles made the field in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and played four postseason games, finishing 1-3: a win over Clover Hill and losses to Thomas Dale, Colonial Forge and Landstown.
Overall, the Eagles are 4-9 in 13 postseason games dating to 2002, the year they earned their first berth in the playoffs in program history.
•FCHS’s golf team has six matches — three, nine-hole contests and three, 18-hole encounters slated with opposition coming from within the Blue Ridge District.
The Westlake Golf and Country Club is hosting book-end matches (March 2 and March 30), while Blue Hills Golf Club (March 9), Ole Monterey Golf Club (March 16), Botetourt Country Club (March 23) and Hanging Rock Golf Club (March 25) each is entertaining one match.
Lord Botetourt is the reigning Blue Ridge District champion.
•Volleyball has 11 matches scheduled, all against Blue Ridge District opposition, starting with a March 2 home contest against Staunton River.
The Eagles are playing the Golden Eagles, Lord Botetourt, William Byrd and William Fleming home and away and they’re playing Northside three times: twice at Northside and once at home.
Lord Botetourt is the reigning Blue Ridge District champion.
Of the 11 team league championships awarded last year, Lord Botetourt won four, William Fleming captured three, FCHS claimed two and William Byrd and Northside each won one.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!