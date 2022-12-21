Franklin County pulls away from Bassett in final frame

BASSETT - Paced by a 32-point first half, Franklin County topped Bassett, 58-50, in a non-district boys varsity basketball game Thursday on the road.

The Eagles (6-1) led by nine points at halftime, but the Bengals cut the spread to six points, 44-38, after three periods of play.

Bassett pulled to within one point, 44-43, in the first minute of the final frame and was within three points on several occasions in the fourth quarter before falling by eight points.

The Bengals made 14 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and 7 of 11 (64%) from the free-throw line.

Five players scored for Bassett, three of whom finished in double figures.

Isiah Perkins, who swished three 3-pointers, and Elijah Stokes, who hit one trey, each netted 13 points and Landon Harbour, who hit one three, totaled 12 points.

Also scoring were Jaricus Hairston and Jacob Gilbert each with six points.

Franklin County converted 21 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 14 of 21 (66.7%) from the free-throw line.

Eli Foutz led the Eagles with a game-best 18 points and eight other players scored.

Randy Clark finished with seven points, while Jeffrey Hairston, Jordan Hering and Haven Mullins each tallied six points, Nasir Holland scored five points, Nyzaih McHeimer with four points and Kendal Mattox and Tucker Harvey each with one 3-pointer for three points.