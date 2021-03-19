FRANKLIN COUNTY RETURNS TUESDAY NIGHT AT NORTHSIDE

Franklin County running back Jayron Smith breaks away from a Staunton River tackler during last week’s 45-21 Blue Ridge District football victory by the Eagles at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. The Eagles (3-0) have tonight off before returning to action Tuesday against Northside. Kickoff at Vikings Stadium/Jim Hickam Field in Roanoke is 7 p.m.