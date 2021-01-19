Franklin County routs Danville in opener, 65-4

Jaedyn Jamison netted a game-best 26 points - 13 in each half - to lead FCHS.

Ta’mya Robertson tallied 18 points - 10 in the first half, 8 after intermission.

Also scoring were Kameron Copeland with seven points, Addie Roe with five, Taylor Lesler with four, Ariana Belcher with three and Laila Krebs with two.

Danville’s roster is comprised of freshmen and sophomores. According to its page on the Piedmont District’s website, Danville is not fielding a girls junior varsity squad.

FCHS and Danville are former rivals in the Western Valley District and the Piedmont.

The two teams were usually stationed at the top of the league's ladder during their tenures in the Western Valley District.

“I believe we played as structured as possible against a promising, young GW team. I emphasized to our ladies the importance of using (the game) to find our offensive and defensive rhythm,’’ Patterson said.

FCHS converted 27 field goal, five of which were 3-pointers, and was 6 of 10 (60%) from the free-throw line.

“I can see the COVID off-season workouts in full effect. We worked on shooting consistently and in long stretches of workouts,’’ Patterson said.