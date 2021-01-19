Franklin County routs Danville in opener, 65-4

Franklin County’s girls varsity basketball team surrendered two field goals - one in the second stanza and one in the third period - in winning its season opener Friday with ease, 65-4 over George Washington-Danville at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
FCHS (1-0) scored the game’s first 32 points and built its lead to 40-2 at intermission after netting 27 first-quarter points and 13 in the second quarter.
The difference was 47 points, 51-4, after three quarters, courtesy of an 11-2 FCHS surge.
FCHS finished the 61-point rout by capturing the final frame, one that was, by Virginia High School League rules, contested with a running clock, 14-0.
For a running clock to be implemented, the spread must be 30 or more points in the fourth quarter.
The clock does stop for free throws, injuries, time outs and when a technical foul is assessed.
Program records for fewest points allowed, fewest field goals surrendered and margin of victory were likely set by FCHS as LeBryan Patterson began his second year in charge of the Eagles, who are a season removed from a 15-10 finish in Patterson’s rookie campaign at the helm.
FCHS broke a two-game losing streak dating to last year with the win.
Jaedyn Jamison netted a game-best 26 points - 13 in each half - to lead FCHS.
Ta’mya Robertson tallied 18 points - 10 in the first half, 8 after intermission.
Also scoring were Kameron Copeland with seven points, Addie Roe with five, Taylor Lesler with four, Ariana Belcher with three and Laila Krebs with two.
Danville’s roster is comprised of freshmen and sophomores. According to its page on the Piedmont District’s website, Danville is not fielding a girls junior varsity squad.
FCHS and Danville are former rivals in the Western Valley District and the Piedmont.
The two teams were usually stationed at the top of the league's ladder during their tenures in the Western Valley District.
“I believe we played as structured as possible against a promising, young GW team. I emphasized to our ladies the importance of using (the game) to find our offensive and defensive rhythm,’’ Patterson said.
FCHS converted 27 field goal, five of which were 3-pointers, and was 6 of 10 (60%) from the free-throw line.
“I can see the COVID off-season workouts in full effect. We worked on shooting consistently and in long stretches of workouts,’’ Patterson said.
“A game (like this) is not about the score for us, but more about how well we are talking on defense and whether we are in our positions to help (on defense), and offensively are we in our sets and taking advantage of what the defense gives us, our shot selections and are we shooting in rhythm?’’