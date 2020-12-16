Franklin County season openers are postponed, rescheduled

Franklin County's season-opening boys and girls varsity and boys and girls junior varsity basketball games against Class 3 Magna Vista, scheduled for Tuesday (Dec. 22), have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.

The postponement was confirmed Tuesday morning before lunch time.

Athletic director Crystal Worley said FCHS has rescheduled the boys doubleheader for Wednesday, Feb. 3 , 2021 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. Tip times are 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The two girls games have been reset for the same date at Magna Vista.

The schedule change means that FCHS will play no games in December, according to its basketball schedules.

According to the schedules, the FCHS squads are set to open their seasons Tuesday, Jan 5. against Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River.

FCHS is the host for the boys' varsity-junior varsity doubleheader, while Staunton River entertains the two girls games.

On Monday, Franklin County saw an increase of 14 COVID-19 cases to raise its total to 1,957 according to statistics tabulated and released by the Virginia Department of Health.