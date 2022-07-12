FRANKLIN COUNTY SPEEDWAY POINTS

Late Model Sportsman:

1 – #4 Kyle Dudley 20

2 – #44 Ronnie Riggs 11*

3 – #15 Tristen Barnes 9

4 – #57 Jimmy Mullins 8

5 – #26 Tony Housman 7

6 – #99 Tyler Ashley 4

7 – #18 Bobby Gillespie 3

8 – #00 Gennaro Palumbo 3

9 – #1 Freddie Wiseman 2

10 – #31 Richard Hayden 1

11 – #53 Jesse Arrington 1

12 – #90 Jamey Hartman 1

13 – #26 Daniel Eakin 1

14 – #08 Chris Carroll 1

15 – #93 Jonathan Simacek 1

16 – #36 Andrew Amos 1

*(Medical Exemption has Backup Driver)

Super Street:

1 – #12 Jimmy Mullins 14

2 – #21 Wayne Corprew 10

3 – #71 Dewey Smith 8

4 – #99 Tyler Ashley 4

5 – #15 Tristen Barnes 4

6 – #30 Brad Holt 2

7 – #00 Gennaro Palumbo 2

8 – #26 Daniel Eakin 2

9 – #26 Tony Housman 2

10 – #08 Doug Morgan 2

11 – #27 Taylor Ransom 1

Mini Stocks:

1 – #4 Daniel Hutson 27

2 – #97 Scott Foley 15

3 – #7 Tommy Hall 14

4 – #46 Josh Phillips 9

5 – #27 Stonewall Knicely 7

6 – #12 Jessie Yopp 7

7 – #2 Drew Holdren 6

8 – #25 Jonathan Hall 6

9 – #16 Brittany Cockram 6

10 – #2 Dennis Holdren 6

11 – #9 David Duncan 6

12 – #82 Alex Whatley 2

13 – #8 Jeremy Cline 2

14 – #95 Thomas Parmalee 2

15 – #00 Tanner Young 2

16 – #79 Chad Burnopp 2

17 – #5 Todd Philpott, Jr. 2

18 – #51 Kris Kurtz 1

19 – #00 Gary Fitzgerald 1

20 – #1R Peyton Rakes 1

21 – #32 Wes Goff 0

22 – #5H Tyler Hopkins 0

Stock6:

1 – #4 Jeff Inman 20

2 – #89 Robbie Young 20

3 – #469 Joey Scott 15

4 – #13.5 Chris Meeks 9

5 – #007 Randy Winingham 7

6 – #13 Chad McDowell 6

7 – #5 Jon Morton 5

8 – #89 Jeremy Cundiff 1

9 – #62 Rex Abernathy 1

10 – #8 Brian Blankenship 1

11 – #23 Austin Wilcher 0

Bootleggers:

1 – #88 Brad Holt 5

2 – #88 Greg Mattingly 5

3 – #3 Keyshaun Claytor 5

4 – #10 Mitch Bombard 4

5 – #1 Lowe Smith 0

602 Modifieds

1 – #33 Tanner Young 5

2 – #12 Cody Norman 4

3 – #29 Doug Patton 3

4 – #01 Brian Weber 2

5 – #9 Kevin Orlando 1

Stock4:

1 – #33 Austin Guilliams 50

2 – #44 Adam Metzger 44

3 – #13 Chris Meeks 29

4 – #66 Darrell Chrisley 36

6 – #7 Keyshaun Claytor 19

5 – #20 Noah Hinchee 16

7 – #28 Will Stevens 13

8 – #419 Trey Cooper 13

12 – #67 Glen Collins 11

9 – #5 Wes Givens 10

10 – #12 Cameron Fisher 10

14 – #07 Ryan Woods 9

13 – #29 Tyler Ashley 8

11 – #2 Robbie Young 7

15 – #12 Thomas Fox 5

16 – #3 Junior Asher 4

17 – #13 Chad McDowell 4

18 – #17 Patrick Janney 4

19 – #421 Lizzy Aquilina 4

25 – #96 Anthony Herron 4

32 – #00 Alex Scruggs 4

20 – #89 Mike Reed 3

21 – #01 Neal Amos 2

22 – #2 Josh Meeks 2

23 – #47 Rob Hitt 2

24 – #00 Hunter Pitts 2

26 – #3 Jaden Austin 2

27 – #7 Brandon Divers 2

28 – #8 Sam Russell 2

29 – #3 Bill Davis 2

30 – #00 Glenn Phillips 2

31 – #3 Ian Kyle 2

32 – #3 Jeremy Cline 2

37 – #7 Kirby Shipman 2

33 – #28 Kendall Milam 1

34 – #3 Bobby Perdue 1

35 – #6 Brandon Delp 1

36 – #6 Tommy Hall 1

39 – #1 Bryan Thornhill 1

40 – #14 Jimmie Conley 1

Rookie4:

1 – #12 Cameron Fisher 12

2 – #7 Keyshaun Claytor 18

3 – #44 Adam Metzger 10

4 – #20 Noah Hinchee 8

5 – #07 Ryan Woods 8

6 – #96 Anthony Herron 6

7 – #421 Lizzy Aquilina 5

8 – #33 Austin Guilliams 5

9 – #13 Chad McDowell 4

10 – #29 Wes Givens 3

11 – #3 Tyler Ashley 3

12 – #3 Junior Asher 2

13 – #28 Will Stevens 2

14 – #00 Alex Scruggs 2

15 – #34 David Roland 1

16 – #2 Josh Meeks 1

17 – #2 Robbie Young 1

18 – #77 Jaden Austin 1

19 – #8 Sam Russell 1

20 – #3 Bill Davis 1

21 – #24 Nathan Lindsay 1

22 – #3 Ian Kyle 1

23 – #77 Justin Meador 1

24 – #77 Robbie Young 1

25 – #1 Bryan Thornhill 1

26 – #14 Jimmie Conley 1

Dangerous Divas:

1 – #07 Zoe Wagner 22

2 – #421 Lizzy Aquilina 17

3 – #2 Makayla Pitts 7

4 – #28 Kacy Johnson 4

5 – #X Angie Campbell 4

6 – #77 Jamey Carson 3

7 – #23 Dawn Boulanger 3

8 – #29 Kim Housman 2

9 – #3 Chloe Davis 2

Any Car:

1 – #5 Wes Givens 11

2 – #89 Robbie Young 9

3 – #69 Joey Scott 8

4 – #22G Sammy Pacitti 7

5 – #88 Greg Mattingly 6

6 – #3 Steven Chitwood 4

7 – #111 Casey Star 3

8 – #8 Samuel Russell 3

9 – #007 Randy Winingham 2

10 – #4 Jeff Inman 2

11 – #21 Adam Erving 2

12 – #007 Richard Lambrecht 2

13 – #77 Trey Cooper 2

14 – #55 Damien King 2

15 – #77 James King 2

16 – #53 JD Spradlin 2

17 – #04 Doug Brown 2

18 – #44 Bryan Thornhill 2

19 – #14 Jimmie Conley 2

20 – #X Timothy Meadows 2

21 – #1 John Burch 1

22 – #5 Jon Morton 1

23 – #007 Andrew Erving 1

24 – #12 Danny Powell 1

25 – #2 Adam Foley 1

26 – #00 Hunter Pitts 1

27 – #3A Junior Asher 1

28 – #17w Dudley Do Wright 1

29 – #24 Nathan Lindsay 1

30 – #17 Patrick Janney 1

31 – #8 Hunter Rose 1

32 – #3 Bobby Perdue 1

33 – #419 Danny Lindsay 1

34 – #14 Jeff Fisher 1

35 – #33 Billy Jackman 1

36 – #55 RL Tyree 1

37 – #33 Ana King 1

Destruction Events:

1 – #5 Wes Givens 10

2 – #69 Joey Scott 10

3 – #2 Tyler Ashley 5

4 – #007 Randy Winingham 5

Here’s an explanation of how the oints system works so there is a better understanding when reading the points standings.

Points System:

1 – 5

2 – 4

3 – 3

4 – 2

5 – 1

- Every car entered for the day receives at least one point.

- If a driver signs in a pit gate, they will receive last place points for the race they have entered even if they do not start the race.

- During twins if a driver runs the first race but not the second race, they will still receive last place points for the second race.

- No points will be paid to any driver who is disqualified from a race. During a night of twins, a disqualification can be for one race or both but that is at the discretion of the technical official or the race director for the issue at hand.

- A driver may be penalized a set number of points for an infraction at the discretion of the race director or the promoter.

- The championship race for all divisions is a double points event: meaning every position will receive twice as many points as listed above.

- Other events may be considered double points if announced ahead of the start of the race by the promoter.