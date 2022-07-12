FRANKLIN COUNTY SPEEDWAY POINTS

Late Model Sportsman:
1 – #4 Kyle Dudley 20
2 – #44 Ronnie Riggs 11*
3 – #15 Tristen Barnes 9
4 – #57 Jimmy Mullins 8
5 – #26 Tony Housman 7
6 – #99 Tyler Ashley 4
7 – #18 Bobby Gillespie 3
8 – #00 Gennaro Palumbo 3
9 – #1 Freddie Wiseman 2
10 – #31 Richard Hayden 1
11 – #53 Jesse Arrington 1
12 – #90 Jamey Hartman 1
13 – #26 Daniel Eakin 1
14 – #08 Chris Carroll 1
15 – #93 Jonathan Simacek 1
16 – #36 Andrew Amos 1
*(Medical Exemption has Backup Driver)
Super Street:
1 – #12 Jimmy Mullins 14
2 – #21 Wayne Corprew 10
3 – #71 Dewey Smith 8
4 – #99 Tyler Ashley 4
5 – #15 Tristen Barnes 4
6 – #30 Brad Holt 2
7 – #00 Gennaro Palumbo 2
8 – #26 Daniel Eakin 2
9 – #26 Tony Housman 2
10 – #08 Doug Morgan 2
11 – #27 Taylor Ransom 1
Mini Stocks:
1 – #4 Daniel Hutson 27
2 – #97 Scott Foley 15
3 – #7 Tommy Hall 14
4 – #46 Josh Phillips 9
5 – #27 Stonewall Knicely 7
6 – #12 Jessie Yopp 7
7 – #2 Drew Holdren 6
8 – #25 Jonathan Hall 6
9 – #16 Brittany Cockram 6
10 – #2 Dennis Holdren 6
11 – #9 David Duncan 6
12 – #82 Alex Whatley 2
13 – #8 Jeremy Cline 2
14 – #95 Thomas Parmalee 2
15 – #00 Tanner Young 2
16 – #79 Chad Burnopp 2
17 – #5 Todd Philpott, Jr. 2
18 – #51 Kris Kurtz 1
19 – #00 Gary Fitzgerald 1
20 – #1R Peyton Rakes 1
21 – #32 Wes Goff 0
22 – #5H Tyler Hopkins 0
Stock6:
1 – #4 Jeff Inman 20
2 – #89 Robbie Young 20
3 – #469 Joey Scott 15
4 – #13.5 Chris Meeks 9
5 – #007 Randy Winingham 7
6 – #13 Chad McDowell 6
7 – #5 Jon Morton 5
8 – #89 Jeremy Cundiff 1
9 – #62 Rex Abernathy 1
10 – #8 Brian Blankenship 1
11 – #23 Austin Wilcher 0
Bootleggers:
1 – #88 Brad Holt 5
2 – #88 Greg Mattingly 5
3 – #3 Keyshaun Claytor 5
4 – #10 Mitch Bombard 4
5 – #1 Lowe Smith 0
602 Modifieds
1 – #33 Tanner Young 5
2 – #12 Cody Norman 4
3 – #29 Doug Patton 3
4 – #01 Brian Weber 2
5 – #9 Kevin Orlando 1
Stock4:
1 – #33 Austin Guilliams 50
2 – #44 Adam Metzger 44
3 – #13 Chris Meeks 29
4 – #66 Darrell Chrisley 36
6 – #7 Keyshaun Claytor 19
5 – #20 Noah Hinchee 16
7 – #28 Will Stevens 13
8 – #419 Trey Cooper 13
12 – #67 Glen Collins 11
9 – #5 Wes Givens 10
10 – #12 Cameron Fisher 10
14 – #07 Ryan Woods 9
13 – #29 Tyler Ashley 8
11 – #2 Robbie Young 7
15 – #12 Thomas Fox 5
16 – #3 Junior Asher 4
17 – #13 Chad McDowell 4
18 – #17 Patrick Janney 4
19 – #421 Lizzy Aquilina 4
25 – #96 Anthony Herron 4
32 – #00 Alex Scruggs 4
20 – #89 Mike Reed 3
21 – #01 Neal Amos 2
22 – #2 Josh Meeks 2
23 – #47 Rob Hitt 2
24 – #00 Hunter Pitts 2
26 – #3 Jaden Austin 2
27 – #7 Brandon Divers 2
28 – #8 Sam Russell 2
29 – #3 Bill Davis 2
30 – #00 Glenn Phillips 2
31 – #3 Ian Kyle 2
32 – #3 Jeremy Cline 2
37 – #7 Kirby Shipman 2
33 – #28 Kendall Milam 1
34 – #3 Bobby Perdue 1
35 – #6 Brandon Delp 1
36 – #6 Tommy Hall 1
39 – #1 Bryan Thornhill 1
40 – #14 Jimmie Conley 1
Rookie4:
1 – #12 Cameron Fisher 12
2 – #7 Keyshaun Claytor 18
3 – #44 Adam Metzger 10
4 – #20 Noah Hinchee 8
5 – #07 Ryan Woods 8
6 – #96 Anthony Herron 6
7 – #421 Lizzy Aquilina 5
8 – #33 Austin Guilliams 5
9 – #13 Chad McDowell 4
10 – #29 Wes Givens 3
11 – #3 Tyler Ashley 3
12 – #3 Junior Asher 2
13 – #28 Will Stevens 2
14 – #00 Alex Scruggs 2
15 – #34 David Roland 1
16 – #2 Josh Meeks 1
17 – #2 Robbie Young 1
18 – #77 Jaden Austin 1
19 – #8 Sam Russell 1
20 – #3 Bill Davis 1
21 – #24 Nathan Lindsay 1
22 – #3 Ian Kyle 1
23 – #77 Justin Meador 1
24 – #77 Robbie Young 1
25 – #1 Bryan Thornhill 1
26 – #14 Jimmie Conley 1
Dangerous Divas:
1 – #07 Zoe Wagner 22
2 – #421 Lizzy Aquilina 17
3 – #2 Makayla Pitts 7
4 – #28 Kacy Johnson 4
5 – #X Angie Campbell 4
6 – #77 Jamey Carson 3
7 – #23 Dawn Boulanger 3
8 – #29 Kim Housman 2
9 – #3 Chloe Davis 2
Any Car:
1 – #5 Wes Givens 11
2 – #89 Robbie Young 9
3 – #69 Joey Scott 8
4 – #22G Sammy Pacitti 7
5 – #88 Greg Mattingly 6
6 – #3 Steven Chitwood 4
7 – #111 Casey Star 3
8 – #8 Samuel Russell 3
9 – #007 Randy Winingham 2
10 – #4 Jeff Inman 2
11 – #21 Adam Erving 2
12 – #007 Richard Lambrecht 2
13 – #77 Trey Cooper 2
14 – #55 Damien King 2
15 – #77 James King 2
16 – #53 JD Spradlin 2
17 – #04 Doug Brown 2
18 – #44 Bryan Thornhill 2
19 – #14 Jimmie Conley 2
20 – #X Timothy Meadows 2
21 – #1 John Burch 1
22 – #5 Jon Morton 1
23 – #007 Andrew Erving 1
24 – #12 Danny Powell 1
25 – #2 Adam Foley 1
26 – #00 Hunter Pitts 1
27 – #3A Junior Asher 1
28 – #17w Dudley Do Wright 1
29 – #24 Nathan Lindsay 1
30 – #17 Patrick Janney 1
31 – #8 Hunter Rose 1
32 – #3 Bobby Perdue 1
33 – #419 Danny Lindsay 1
34 – #14 Jeff Fisher 1
35 – #33 Billy Jackman 1
36 – #55 RL Tyree 1
37 – #33 Ana King 1
Destruction Events:
1 – #5 Wes Givens 10
2 – #69 Joey Scott 10
3 – #2 Tyler Ashley 5
4 – #007 Randy Winingham 5
Here’s an explanation of how the oints system works so there is a better understanding when reading the points standings.
Points System:
1 – 5
2 – 4
3 – 3
4 – 2
5 – 1
- Every car entered for the day receives at least one point.
- If a driver signs in a pit gate, they will receive last place points for the race they have entered even if they do not start the race.
- During twins if a driver runs the first race but not the second race, they will still receive last place points for the second race.
- No points will be paid to any driver who is disqualified from a race. During a night of twins, a disqualification can be for one race or both but that is at the discretion of the technical official or the race director for the issue at hand.
- A driver may be penalized a set number of points for an infraction at the discretion of the race director or the promoter.
- The championship race for all divisions is a double points event: meaning every position will receive twice as many points as listed above.
- Other events may be considered double points if announced ahead of the start of the race by the promoter.