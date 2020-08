CALLAWAY - With rain in the all-day forecast, Saturday night's weekly racing card at Franklin County Speedway has been canceled.

The Limited Spectacular was scheduled for tonight' show.

Action returns to the 3/8-mile Callaway bullring next Saturday (August 22) with the CARS Tour Late Model Stock Cars and Super Late Models.

