Franklin County spring sports teams open seasons

Franklin County’s spring sports teams open their 2022 seasons with games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, the Eagles varsity baseball team travels to Blacksburg for a non-district contest at 5 p.m. and the girls tennis team plays at Salem 4:30 p.m.

The varsity boys tennis squad plays Salem at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity girls soccer team entertains Blacksburg at 7 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Field.

On Tuesday, the varsity boys soccer team visits Salem for its non-league season opener 7 p.m.

First-year head coach Brian McClung makes his debut as the Eagles head coach.

There are a series of sub varsity games. Here is that slate.

Monday, Junior Varsity: Softball @ Blacksburg, Baseball versus Blacksburg at 5 p.m., Girls Soccer versus Blacksburg at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Junior Varsity: Boys Soccer @ Salem at 6 p.m.

Monday, Middle School: Baseball @ Hidden Valley at 5:30 p.m., Boys Soccer @ Hidden Valley at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Middle School: Boys Soccer @ Andrew Lewis at 5:30 p.m., Girls Soccer versus Andrew Lewis at 5:30 p.m., Softball versus Hidden Valley at 5:30 p.m.h