Franklin County squads challenge for titles on home course

In 2019, the cross country teams became the first FCHS squads to win championships in the Blue Ridge District.

That year, Cooper and Shorter finished first and second in the girls race and Atchue and former standout Clayton Stanford, now a sophomore distsance runner at NCAA Division III Ferrum College, came in first and second in the boys race.

FCHS’s girls won with 24 points, followed by William Byrd (55), Lord Botetourt (90), Northside (92) and Staunton River (93).

FCHS’s boys won with 22 points followed by Staunton River (73), William Byrd (78), Northside (85) and Lord Botetourt (108).

Cooper’s winning time of 19:41.50 placed her ahead of 33 other runners; Shorter crossed the finish line in 20:08.64.

Atchue won the boys race in 17:21.95 while Stanford was second in 17:39.83.

Parker Chapman came in sixth in 18:41.43 and competes today for the Eagles as a junior.

Based on their performances, Cooper and Atchue were voted the league’s Runners of the Year.

Atchue and Shorter were the Eagles’ top runners during the spring 2021 season.