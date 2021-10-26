Franklin County squads challenge for titles on home course

SIX-MILE POST—Franklin County’s boys and girls cross country teams compete for Blue Ridge District titles today when the league stages its postseason meets on the Eagles’ home course at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex.
The meets take the first starter’s gun at 4:30 p.m.
The top 15 finishers in both the boys’ and girls’ races earn all-district laurels.
Both teams captured league championships the last time the postseason meets were contested on the Eagles 5K (3.1-mile) trek in 2019, FCHS’s first year in the Blue Ridge District.
FCHS’s boys team is a week removed from a second-place finish in the Metro Cross Country Championships and standout Eagles junior Nathan Atchue claimed individual championship accolades in 16:48.
The Eagles and Lord Botetourt, which finished third in the Metro, are the top contenders for the team championship.
FCHS’s girls team, which is led by senior standouts Kylie Cooper and Addie Shorter, finished third in the Metro behind Blacksburg and Lord Botetourt.
FCHS’s boys’ and girls’ teams captured back-to-back Piedmont District titles in 2017 2018.
Head coach Chris Williams has steered the Eagles to their six championships.
In 2019, the cross country teams became the first FCHS squads to win championships in the Blue Ridge District.
That year, Cooper and Shorter finished first and second in the girls race and Atchue and former standout Clayton Stanford, now a sophomore distsance runner at NCAA Division III Ferrum College, came in first and second in the boys race.
FCHS’s girls won with 24 points, followed by William Byrd (55), Lord Botetourt (90), Northside (92) and Staunton River (93).
FCHS’s boys won with 22 points followed by Staunton River (73), William Byrd (78), Northside (85) and Lord Botetourt (108).
Cooper’s winning time of 19:41.50 placed her ahead of 33 other runners; Shorter crossed the finish line in 20:08.64.
Atchue won the boys race in 17:21.95 while Stanford was second in 17:39.83.
Parker Chapman came in sixth in 18:41.43 and competes today for the Eagles as a junior.
Based on their performances, Cooper and Atchue were voted the league’s Runners of the Year.
Atchue and Shorter were the Eagles’ top runners during the spring 2021 season.