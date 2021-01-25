Franklin County squads finish second in a pair of quads

ROANOKE - Franklin County's boys and girls indoor track and field teams opened their 2021 season in a Polar Bear (contested outside) quad meet staged Saturday at William Fleming High School.

The Eagles earned second-place finishes in the two meets.

Patrick Henry captured top team laurels in the girls meet with 39 points, followed by FCHS (36), Pulaski County (36) and William Fleming (21).

Pulaski County claimed top team accolades in the boys meet with 54 points, followed by FCHS (50), William Fleming (41) and Patrick Henry (23).

"It was a great day to get back on the track, whether it was inside or outside,'' Eagles head coach Chris Renick said.

"It gave all the athletes an opportunity to compete and get some times and distances in for the upcoming regionals.

"There's a lot more work to be put in, but I'm proud of our team for working hard from the first days of practice to when it was time to compete,'' Renick said.

Here is a list of the Eagles' top performances.

Boys 55 Meter Dash: Jayron Smith, fourth place; Jamerise Holland, sixth place.