Franklin County Student-Athletes that have won national championships in college
Franklin County Student-Athletes after high school

National championships in college

PLAYER SCHOOL SPORT

Carla Hall* Virginia Wesleyan Softball Division III

Casey Hodges Mount Olive Baseball Division II

Kyle Rigney James Madison Football FCS

Gary Gilmore (head coach) Coastal Carolina Baseball Division I

Lewis Preston (assistant coach) Florida Basketball Division I

*Hall played on title teams in 2018 and 2021

Professionals with championship rings

Dwayne (Pee-Wee) Board four Super Bowl rings, three as a player, one as an assistant coach, all with the San Francisco 49ers.

Bobby Basham, World Series in 2016 as an executive with Chicago Cubs.

Kelvin Bowles two World Series rings with the Miami (Florida) Marlins.

Ron Hodges played in the 1973 World Series with the New York Mets, who lost to the Oakland As, 4-3.

