Franklin County Student-Athletes that have won national championships in college

Franklin County Student-Athletes after high school
National championships in college
PLAYER SCHOOL SPORT
Carla Hall* Virginia Wesleyan Softball Division III
Casey Hodges Mount Olive Baseball Division II
Kyle Rigney James Madison Football FCS
Gary Gilmore (head coach) Coastal Carolina Baseball Division I
Lewis Preston (assistant coach) Florida Basketball Division I
*Hall played on title teams in 2018 and 2021
Professionals with championship rings
Dwayne (Pee-Wee) Board four Super Bowl rings, three as a player, one as an assistant coach, all with the San Francisco 49ers.
Bobby Basham, World Series in 2016 as an executive with Chicago Cubs.
Kelvin Bowles two World Series rings with the Miami (Florida) Marlins.
Ron Hodges played in the 1973 World Series with the New York Mets, who lost to the Oakland As, 4-3.