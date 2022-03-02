Franklin County teams have scrimmages set

Franklin County spring sports teams have scrimmages scheduled for Saturday and Tuesday.

On Saturday, the junior varsity baseball team is hosting a jamboree at W.W. Naff Jr. Field with play beginning at 10 a.m.

The varsity baseball squad plays Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg at 10 a.m., while the boys soccer team visits Cave Spring for a 9 a.m. contest and the junior varsity and varsity softball teams are at Jefferson Forest with action commencing at 11 a.m.

On Tuesday, the varsity baseball team entertains Liberty-Bedford and 5 p.m. at Naff Field.

Also, the boys junior varsity and varsity soccer teams host Bassett in a scrimmage doubleheader at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field with matches at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and junior varsity and varsity softball teams play Patrick County with games at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

‘Putts for Paws’ is set for Saturday

The Rotary Club of Rocky Mount is staging the Putts for Paws golf tournament Saturday, March 5 at Willow Creek Country Club.

Tee time is 11:30 a.m.

Proceeds benefit the Franklin County Humane Society.

The tournament is full, but hole sponsorships are still available for $50.

For information, contact rockymountrotaryclub @outlook.com .

SML Sandlot tourney is slated for March 12

The fourth annual SML Sandlot golf tournament is set for Saturday, March 12 at Willow Creek Country Club.

Tee times are 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.

Cost is $240 per team.

Two mulligans, one for use on the first nine holes, the other for use on the last nine, one red tee and one string for putting can be purchased for an additional $10.

Also, putting games for cash, longest drive and closest to the pin contests and 50/50 and door-prize drawings are planned.

Hole sponsorships are available for purchased $50 for one hole, $100 for three holes.

The SML Sandlot Travel Baseball Organization fields teams in 8U, 9U, 10U and 11U age divisions.

More than 70 players compete in the organization.

Monies raised are used to help offset the majority any costs associated with maintaining the teams.

For information, call Matt Conley (540) 420-9958, Josh Herman (540) 797-8494, Brandon Meador, (540) 484-3890, Aaron Haigler, (540) 263-0254, or Brandon McMillan, (540) 416-6315.

Cheerleading tryouts are set for late March

Tryouts for the 2022-2023 Franklin County varsity and junior varsity cheerleading squads and the Benjamin Franklin Middle School cheerleading team are scheduled for Monday, March 28 through Thursday, March 31.

Rising seventh or eighth-grade male or female students who are enrolled at BFMS for the 2022-2023 school year are eligible to try out for the middle school team.

Rising ninth through 12th grade students enrolled at the high school are eligible to try out for the FCHS squads.

Each candidate needs to have a VHSL physical form dated after May 1, 2021 on file with the FCHS Athletic Department to try out.

Cheerleader candidates are taught a cheer and a dance for the tryouts.

Candidates do not need to know how to tumble or do gymnastics in order to tryouts.

Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.

The mascot candidates will be asked to dance to the tryout song while in costume.

Open gyms for those students interested in trying out are scheduled for March in the high school’s Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

Those interested in trying out should obtain an informational packet from the office on the BFMS or Gereau Center campuses or any office at FCHS.

For information, contact FCHS head cheerleading coach Marsha Lopez through the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.